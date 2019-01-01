My Queue

India

Shannon Keith Is Fighting Sex Trafficking in India, One Beautiful Pajama Set at a Time

Keith's clothing line, Sudara, is putting women to work, helping them escape the brothels that so often thrive on poverty.
Kathleen Griffith | 6 min read
The Key to Success for Public-Private Social Good Initiatives

When the private sector merges with the public sector to empower women, the focus should be dignity -- not charity.
Megha Desai | 6 min read
What U.S. Startups Can Learn From the Country That Matched a NASA Feat at a Fraction of the Cost

American entrepreneurs have a lot to learn from their Indian counterparts.
Russell Dreisenstock | 5 min read
India Will Ban Driverless Cars in Order to Protect Jobs

The country's transport minister addressed the issue in a statement today.
Mallory Locklear | 2 min read
From Bootstrapped Startup to More than $1 Million in Annual Revenue

Stop making excuses for why your venture won't work.
Lucinda Honeycutt | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Mark Zuckerberg Just Invested $50 Million in This Startup
Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg's philanthropic organization, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, is leading the $50 million investment along with other venture capital firms.
Alex Heath | 2 min read
Jeff Bezos Is Adding $3 Billion to Amazon India's Budget -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Start Up Your Day

Plus: Facebook is testing a new post format that is similar to Twitter's.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
Bezos Says Amazon to Up India Investment to $5 Billion
Amazon

'I can assure you it's only the beginning and as we say in Amazon, it's only day one,' he said.
Reuters | 2 min read
More Challenges Than Cheer for Apple Chief on Asia Tour
Apple

While the numbers in India suggest huge potential -- fewer than two in every 10 of the country's 1.3 billion people have a smartphone -- the world's fastest growing major market operates differently to other markets where Apple has enjoyed stellar growth and high margins.
Reuters | 5 min read
Watch Tim Cook Describe His Daily Routine and 3 Keys for Success
Tim Cook

The CEO of Apple is in India seeking to boost iOS development.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Apple Boss Cook to Tap Indian Software Talent During Maiden Visit
Apple

The iPhone maker is set to announce plans to expand its Indian software development center and build an accelerator program for local startups, sources say.
Reuters | 2 min read
Uber Sues Indian Competitor Ola for Fake Accounts, Bookings
Lawsuits

An Ola spokesperson said the allegations were 'frivolous and false.'
Reuters | 1 min read
Facing Slumping Sales in India, McDonald's Makes Rare Change to Big Mac
Franchises

India holds lots of potential for fast food chains, but new competitors have forced big eateries to keep things fresh.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
The Super Bowl of Drone Racing Will Offer $1 Million in Prize Money
Drones

The first ever World Drone Prix will take place on March 11 and 12 in Dubai.
John Gaudiosi | 4 min read
How an Indian Startup Is Using Customer Service to Edge Out the Competition
Customer Service

Designhill offers customers 100 percent refunds on its logo-design service, no questions asked.
Brian Hughes | 5 min read