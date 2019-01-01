My Queue

India Economy

Indian Hospitality Woos Destination Wedding Industry
Millennials

Indian Hospitality Woos Destination Wedding Industry

Indian destination wedding industry is getting bigger and is expected to have an annual growth rate of 25-30per cent by 2020
Mandeep Lamba | 5 min read
4 Reasons Why Short Term Rentals are the Future of the World Economy

4 Reasons Why Short Term Rentals are the Future of the World Economy

The power was always with people, the sharing economy has just given us - the people - a platform to kick start this economic revolution
Aravinth Ramesh | 3 min read
How Crypto Boosted Startup Ecosystem?

How Crypto Boosted Startup Ecosystem?

Today, some of the cryptocurrency players are actively collaborating with global banks and are enabling real-time, cross-border settlements, which is a time-consuming task otherwise
Nischal Shetty | 6 min read
China's 2.5 Billion Investment Plan in India

China's 2.5 Billion Investment Plan in India

China is planning to invest 2.5 billion in India with the underlying purpose of making the nation a sourcing hub
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
Enabling Technology To Tackle The Indian NPA Crisis

Enabling Technology To Tackle The Indian NPA Crisis

It is imperative to bring about new technologies that could work at the grass-roots level and help find solution to the existing NPA crisis
Gagan Kumar | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Why India Needs to Focus on its Informal Sector
India Economy

Why India Needs to Focus on its Informal Sector

81% of all employed persons in India make a living by working in the informal sector
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
These #3 Real Estate Experts Predict the Industry Trends for 2018
Real Estate

These #3 Real Estate Experts Predict the Industry Trends for 2018

2018 to be a year of market recovery defined by restricted new launches, gradually improving sales and declining unsold units
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read
India's Cashless Dream is Now Coming True
Digital Economy

India's Cashless Dream is Now Coming True

By employing cutting-edge and fully automated underwriting process, new-age fintech platforms assess the creditworthiness of each borrower
Vinod Easwaran | 5 min read
Break it Down To Make it Big: When Enterprises Simplify, Success Comes Around
Business Plans

Break it Down To Make it Big: When Enterprises Simplify, Success Comes Around

It's important for any business to keep an ear to the ground to sense what exactly its clients and also what are the technological trends coming in
Pramoud Rao | 4 min read
How Indian Financial Sector is Promoting the Growth of NBFCs
NBFC

How Indian Financial Sector is Promoting the Growth of NBFCs

NBFCs have registered a robust growth, a CAGR of 19% over the past few years to be precise
Rachit Chawla | 5 min read
How Technology Can Help Agribusinesses Prosper
Agribusiness

How Technology Can Help Agribusinesses Prosper

With the advent of new technology, one can measure and predict the produce at the village level for any type of crop with a high level of efficiency
Sonu Agrawal | 4 min read
What Will be the Impact of GST on the Logistics Industry?
GST Impact

What Will be the Impact of GST on the Logistics Industry?

With GST in place, India is expected to become a seamless market without any difference in the interstate or intrastate markets
Varun Biyani | 5 min read
What Does India's 'Gig Economy' Look Like?
Gig Economy

What Does India's 'Gig Economy' Look Like?

The Gig Economy, or the freelance movement, is founded on the premise that knowledge is now global and more accessible than ever before
Rohit Kulkarni | 4 min read
What is An India of Tomorrow?
India Economy

What is An India of Tomorrow?

The major contribution of this $10 Trillion, the economic goal of our nation by 2032, needs to come from SMEs, the backbone of our economy
Pawan Gupta | 7 min read
'Indian Companies Have Been Waiting For the Iron to Get Hot & it is Hot Only Now'
Ecommerce

'Indian Companies Have Been Waiting For the Iron to Get Hot & it is Hot Only Now'

In the last 6 months, I have seen a disruption; paradigm shift to be seen in the coming years says OLX India Country Head.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read