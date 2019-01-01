My Queue

Indian Angel Network

What Led IAN To Fund This Bengaluru-Based Kid Startup
Startup Funding

What Led IAN To Fund This Bengaluru-Based Kid Startup

This kid's startup is a one-stop-shop for videos, games, photographs, gifts, and toys for both education and learning.
Samiksha Jain | 2 min read
Beyond 'Angelic' - The Investors' Side Of The Story

Beyond 'Angelic' - The Investors' Side Of The Story

Despite backing so many start-ups in the last 10 years or so, in most of which they even got their fingers burnt, these angels along with new ones on the block now have an even bigger task ahead – to make the ecosystem as big as the Silicon Valley in the least time.
Sandeep Soni | 15+ min read
Valuations That Are – Valuations That Will Be : A VC To Stock Market Transformation

Valuations That Are – Valuations That Will Be : A VC To Stock Market Transformation

Anil K. Gupta talks about various concerns over valuations in India.
Anil K. Gupta | 4 min read
Investors Crave For Lower Costs, More Variety From Food-Tech Startups

Investors Crave For Lower Costs, More Variety From Food-Tech Startups

Do you actually understand the restaurant business?
Sneha Banerjee | 2 min read
Angel Funding: A small ticket to big growth

Angel Funding: A small ticket to big growth

What India needs now is large volume of small ticket size funding to create more entrepreneurs.
Padmaja Ruparel | 4 min read