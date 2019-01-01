Indian beer industry

My Queue

This Entrepreneur Wants to Set the Beer Guzzling Gen Next Drunk on Different Tastes
In India there are so many markets and so many types of people that I think if we just keep doing this for 20 years, it will not be enough
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
With $50 Mn Funding , India's New Favourite Beer Bira91 is in High Spirits

The funding will accelerate Bira 91's ability to continue growth in India while investing in business operations in wider Asia Pacific and Northeast US markets
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
How this Beer Brand Became a Favourite of India's Youth

Today, the venture is backed by Sequoia Capital and Angel investors, including Snapdeal Co-founders, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, and Zomato's Deepinder Goyal.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
Is India Ready for Craft Beer?

The Indian beer market is expected to grow and cross 430 billion by the end of 2017.
Komal Nathani & Aashika Jain | 4 min read