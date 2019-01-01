My Queue

Indian billionaires

The Man of Steel says the Best Way to Run a Company is to Take Minimum Borrowing
legacy business

Naveen Jindal, who grew JSPL from a small company to a conglomerate, advises against getting overambitious with loans
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
This Indian Billionaire Stresses on Learning, Urges for Everyone to Find Their Inner Passion

Having built three successful businesses, Turakhia wears the sale of his company Media.net to a Chinese consortium for $900 million marking it as the third-largest adtech deal in the world as a badge of honour
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Indian Billionaire's #4 Tips on How to Win Employees' Trust

When the image of a $103 billion business gets dented, it needs plastering.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
One of India's Top #100 Richest Entrepreneurs says Time Ripe to Invest in India

Hiranandani says as the world brims with excess capital, it is a good opportunity for India to draw world's money.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read