There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
indian education
Education
The company is programming new skills to improve education standards in India
Benefiting Through Educational Biz
Constant Innovation is the Solution
Indian institutions are fast catching up with foreign institutions and global best practices but there are a few challenges that still need to be addressed
Several private organizations are joining hands with the Government to make that ultimate dream of offering quality education in India come true.
More From This Topic
Learning
Studies have shown that experiential learning is 15 times more effective than learning through books and lectures.
Education
The only ideology being followed by schools and teachers in the current scenario in India is passing exams with good marks.
Education
Don't think there is any other country globally that has the kind of demand in education that India has.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?