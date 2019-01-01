My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

indian education

How The "Swiss Dual System" is Changing Education in India
Education

How The "Swiss Dual System" is Changing Education in India

The company is programming new skills to improve education standards in India
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Instilling Entrepreneurial Skills in Students Through Innovative Educational Practices

Instilling Entrepreneurial Skills in Students Through Innovative Educational Practices

Benefiting Through Educational Biz
Franchise India Staff | 2 min read
Private Institution Faces Big Challenge With Educational Growth In India

Private Institution Faces Big Challenge With Educational Growth In India

Constant Innovation is the Solution
Franchise India Staff | 3 min read
Why Indian Institutions Need Education Consulting Firms Now

Why Indian Institutions Need Education Consulting Firms Now

Indian institutions are fast catching up with foreign institutions and global best practices but there are a few challenges that still need to be addressed
Kalpesh Banker | 3 min read
How CSR Activities are Changing the Face of Indian Education

How CSR Activities are Changing the Face of Indian Education

Several private organizations are joining hands with the Government to make that ultimate dream of offering quality education in India come true.
Komal Nathani | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Why 'Experiential Learning' is the Way Forward for Indian Students?
Learning

Why 'Experiential Learning' is the Way Forward for Indian Students?

Studies have shown that experiential learning is 15 times more effective than learning through books and lectures.
Vaibhav Lodha | 5 min read
Re-Structuring School Education With Education 3.0 Model
Education

Re-Structuring School Education With Education 3.0 Model

The only ideology being followed by schools and teachers in the current scenario in India is passing exams with good marks.
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
Want To Set Foot Into Indian Education? This Expert Suggests #4 Steps
Education

Want To Set Foot Into Indian Education? This Expert Suggests #4 Steps

Don't think there is any other country globally that has the kind of demand in education that India has.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read