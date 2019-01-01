My Queue

Indian entrepreneurs

The Founder of India's Only Listed Restaurant Believes in a Lean Model to Sustain
Leadership

The Founder of India's Only Listed Restaurant Believes in a Lean Model to Sustain

As Anjan Chatterjee prepares to hand over reins to son Avik, he has some golden tips for the younger generation
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Making Luxury Fashion Approachable

Making Luxury Fashion Approachable

Since 2005, Aza Fashions has been promoting Indian fashion and designers with its one-stop-shop strategy
Aastha Singal | 6 min read
"Go Green" is What These Young Entrepreneurs Believe In

"Go Green" is What These Young Entrepreneurs Believe In

From organic farming to e-cigarettes, and hemp and cannabis industries, young entrepreneurs are going all out to experiment their business ideas into the startup ecosystem
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
How This Company is Helping Others Ride the Digital Wave

How This Company is Helping Others Ride the Digital Wave

The start up founded in 2002 is the biggest player in the market now
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
30 Years in Healthcare in India & Counting, This Veteran Bats for Academia-Industry Alliance

30 Years in Healthcare in India & Counting, This Veteran Bats for Academia-Industry Alliance

India's start-up culture in the healthcare space is yet to establish says Dr GSK Velu
Aashika Jain | 4 min read

More From This Topic

India's College Dropouts Who Made It Big as Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

India's College Dropouts Who Made It Big as Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur India lists a few business owners of India who are not just the millionaires but also an inspiration for many
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
Why More Is So Less For Indian Entrepreneurs
Money

Why More Is So Less For Indian Entrepreneurs

"The more the investors show interest in you, better the bargain you can strike"
Sandeep Soni | 6 min read
This Chartered Accountant-turned-entrepreneur is Leading The Right Take-off
CEOs

This Chartered Accountant-turned-entrepreneur is Leading The Right Take-off

Abrol spent much of his professional life overseas spending 19 years in American Express.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
CEO of this French Company is 'Eyeing' The Indian Market
CEOs

CEO of this French Company is 'Eyeing' The Indian Market

he French lens maker company, Essilor broke all its previous records and mounted a new growth juncture when Sagnières took over as CEO in 2012.
Komal Nathani | 2 min read
Dumping Discounts, Playing The Experience Part In e-Commerce
CEOs

Dumping Discounts, Playing The Experience Part In e-Commerce

He has also driven significant strategy engagements including global growth for Indian majors, growth within India and India entry strategy for MNCs.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
Bend It Like Entrepreneurs!
Yoga

Bend It Like Entrepreneurs!

From Daniel Loeb to Russell Simmons, the Yoga fever is high on entrepreneurship.
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
How Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality is Transforming Lives
Expert Speak

How Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality is Transforming Lives

As companies aggressively work on making these technologies more mainstream, our perception of the functionality of industries ranging from defence to gaming awaits a massive transformation
Rajeev Banduni | 4 min read
Top #6 Indian Entrepreneurs Who Wooed Bollywood Beauties
Bollywood

Top #6 Indian Entrepreneurs Who Wooed Bollywood Beauties

The list of India's coolest business founders and CEOs tying the knot with industry head-turners is a long one.
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
'Indian Entrepreneur Must Not Depend on the Government'
Entrepreneurship

'Indian Entrepreneur Must Not Depend on the Government'

Subramanian Swamy bats for liberal policies for SMEs; says most important thing for India is innovation.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
This Indian Internet Businessman Believes The Best Time To Be An Entrepreneur is Now
Online Businesses

This Indian Internet Businessman Believes The Best Time To Be An Entrepreneur is Now

Hemrajani believes the next 4-5 years are going to see a massive inflection point of growth.
Aashika Jain | 5 min read