Indian government

Blockchain-based Coffee E-marketplace for Farmers
Blockchain

Blockchain-based Coffee E-marketplace for Farmers

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has launched a blockchain-based online marketplace for coffee
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
Glorifying the Century-Old Journey of India's Cinematic Brilliance

Glorifying the Century-Old Journey of India's Cinematic Brilliance

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Museum of Indian Cinema in presence of hundreds of shining stars from the Indian film fraternity
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
Global Companies Are Migrating Data Servers to India

Global Companies Are Migrating Data Servers to India

The urge to operate in India has prompted the giants to bow down to data localization
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
How The Indian Government is Toughening up on the E-commerce Sector

How The Indian Government is Toughening up on the E-commerce Sector

With the Draft National Policy Framework on e-commerce, the Indian government is looking at creating a single regulator for the e-commerce industry.
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Indian Railways Will Not Go Down the Same Route as Indian Airways

Indian Railways Will Not Go Down the Same Route as Indian Airways

Better late than never, Indian Railways is pulling up its socks.
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read

More From This Topic

India's Dabbawalas Have a Special Gift for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle. 4 Things to Know Today.
4 Things to Know

India's Dabbawalas Have a Special Gift for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle. 4 Things to Know Today.

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aashika Jain | 1 min read
Will Indian Government be Able to Meet its Renewable Energy Targets by 2022?
Renewable Energy

Will Indian Government be Able to Meet its Renewable Energy Targets by 2022?

The Indian government has accorded a slew of incentives to propel the growth of the solar segment.
Saurabh Srivastava | 4 min read
India's Advantage is in Starting Out Late Says This 70-year Padma Shri
Developing Nations

India's Advantage is in Starting Out Late Says This 70-year Padma Shri

India has so many problems and so many problems mean so many opportunities.
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
Meet the Man Behind the Success of Aadhar
Aadhar enablement

Meet the Man Behind the Success of Aadhar

Ajay Bhushan Pandey was made the first CEO of UIDAI
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read