Indian investments

The Altering Face of Wealth Management and Investments in India
The Altering Face of Wealth Management and Investments in India

The wealth management and investment domains have come a long way showing an uptrend in the country
Madhurima Roy | 6 min read
3one4 Capital's New Opportunity Fund to Build the Indian Startup Ecosystem

3one4 Capital's New Opportunity Fund to Build the Indian Startup Ecosystem

The enterprise has launched its dedicated Opportunity Fund - Continuum I with a target corpus of INR 350 cr ($50 million) and has completed its first close for commitments of INR 150 cr
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Consumer Tech & Large Opportunity is Nasper's Pick for Investment Reveals India Head

Consumer Tech & Large Opportunity is Nasper's Pick for Investment Reveals India Head

In a conversation with Entrepreneur India, Naspers India Head of Investments Ashutosh Sharma explained the rationale that goes behind making an investment
Aashika Jain | 3 min read