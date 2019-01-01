My Queue

Indian MSMEs

The Royal Warrior at the Grassroot

The Royal Warrior at the Grassroot

Yashodhara Raje Scindia has been invested in empowering the women of the state of Madhya Pradesh, with a focus on India's cottage industry
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
The Man Enabling Indian SMEs to Get Loans Thinks New-age Lenders Will Change the Game for India

The Man Enabling Indian SMEs to Get Loans Thinks New-age Lenders Will Change the Game for India

Gaurav Hinduja spoke to Entrepreneur India on the hottest topic that has created great interest in a cash-crunched economy in India – lending to SMEs and ways to strengthen them.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Relief For Victims of Dishonourable Cheques: A Boon For Businesses

Relief For Victims of Dishonourable Cheques: A Boon For Businesses

To Safeguard people legislature has brought about the recent amendment to the Act called "The Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Act, 2018"
Mayur Shetty and Vibhor Kapoor | 4 min read
How the Recent Changes in Insolvency Code will Benefit MSMEs

How the Recent Changes in Insolvency Code will Benefit MSMEs

Recommendations made by the committee to the Government of India regarding the changes in bankruptcy laws
Manoj K Singh | 4 min read
How Can Small & Medium Businesses Reduce Bad Loans?

How Can Small & Medium Businesses Reduce Bad Loans?

Bad loans can dent a company's image as well as spoil future prospects
Komal Nathani | 4 min read