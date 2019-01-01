My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Indian Politician

5 Young & Dynamic Indian Politicians to Look Out For in 2019 Elections
Indian Politicians

5 Young & Dynamic Indian Politicians to Look Out For in 2019 Elections

These bright politicians can change the face of Indian politics with their new-age ideas
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
Hardik Patel and His Road to Activism

Hardik Patel and His Road to Activism

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti has been in the news since 2015 and so is the young leader that initiated it
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in His Many Hues of India

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in His Many Hues of India

Trudeau was conferred by the Guard of Honor at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before he met with the Prime Minister of India
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
India Gets Its First-ever Full-Time Woman Defence Minister

India Gets Its First-ever Full-Time Woman Defence Minister

India's security is now in the hands of two women leaders
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
How This IAS Officer Made a Powerful Entry into PM's Cabinet

How This IAS Officer Made a Powerful Entry into PM's Cabinet

In his noteworthy career, Singh has been a part of multiple roles under the UPA and NDA government.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Tejashwi Yadav: Watch Out for this Leader-in-the-making
Leadership Qualities

Tejashwi Yadav: Watch Out for this Leader-in-the-making

From Day One, the daddy's obedient son knew how to give a personalized touch to the politics popularized by his father.
Bidita Sen | 4 min read