Indian Politicians

The Man of Steel says the Best Way to Run a Company is to Take Minimum Borrowing
legacy business

Naveen Jindal, who grew JSPL from a small company to a conglomerate, advises against getting overambitious with loans
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
The Royal Warrior at the Grassroot

Yashodhara Raje Scindia has been invested in empowering the women of the state of Madhya Pradesh, with a focus on India's cottage industry
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
5 Young & Dynamic Indian Politicians to Look Out For in 2019 Elections

These bright politicians can change the face of Indian politics with their new-age ideas
Aastha Singal | 5 min read