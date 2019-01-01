There are no Videos in your queue.
Indian retailers
Retail Businesses
Retail players are drifting back to the physical spaces, unlocking the growth opportunities
The Walmart-Flipkart deal was not only about penetrating the retail market but the focus was also on shelling out an estimated 2,000 direct and indirect jobs
The inventory management platform has recently expanded to South East Asia and is now eyeing the GCC market.
The market segment, which is globally dominated by Europeans and Americans, has seen a drastic change recently
Relaxation in FDI norms in e-commerce space is seemingly helping e-commerce giants in making the physical presence in country.
Retail
Both entities form a key part of the retail industry.
Retail
As cloud communications emerged and evolved brilliantly in the year 2016, it promises to just be a silhouette to the rosy picture it paints for 2017.
Retail Businesses
This cloud integrated mobile-based interface is aiming to interconnect 60% of Indian retailers in an $800-billion sized Indian retail market.
