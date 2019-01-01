My Queue

Indian retailers

How E-Commerce Has Brought a Revolution in India's Retail Section
Retail Businesses

How E-Commerce Has Brought a Revolution in India's Retail Section

Retail players are drifting back to the physical spaces, unlocking the growth opportunities
Yatin Jain | 5 min read
How This CEO Targeted Indian Kiranawalas For Walmart's Entry Into Indian Retail

How This CEO Targeted Indian Kiranawalas For Walmart's Entry Into Indian Retail

The Walmart-Flipkart deal was not only about penetrating the retail market but the focus was also on shelling out an estimated 2,000 direct and indirect jobs
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
This Inventory Management Platform is Helping Retailers go Omnichannel

This Inventory Management Platform is Helping Retailers go Omnichannel

The inventory management platform has recently expanded to South East Asia and is now eyeing the GCC market.
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
The Surprise Winner After 'America First' & 'Brexit' is India. Here's How

The Surprise Winner After 'America First' & 'Brexit' is India. Here's How

The market segment, which is globally dominated by Europeans and Americans, has seen a drastic change recently
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
#5 Things E-commerce Companies can Learn From Amazon's 'Click n Brick' Model

#5 Things E-commerce Companies can Learn From Amazon's 'Click n Brick' Model

Relaxation in FDI norms in e-commerce space is seemingly helping e-commerce giants in making the physical presence in country.
Komal Nathani | 3 min read

The Most Crucial Challenges Retail Industry Has Faced for Decades
Retail

Both entities form a key part of the retail industry.
Hardik Harsora | 5 min read

Both entities form a key part of the retail industry.
Hardik Harsora | 5 min read
Re-telling the Retail Tale: How Cloud Telephony Will Change the Indian Retail Industry in 2017
Retail

Re-telling the Retail Tale: How Cloud Telephony Will Change the Indian Retail Industry in 2017

As cloud communications emerged and evolved brilliantly in the year 2016, it promises to just be a silhouette to the rosy picture it paints for 2017.
Ambarish Gupta | 6 min read
This Startup Is Cutting Out The Middleman From Indian Retailers' Profits
Retail Businesses

This Startup Is Cutting Out The Middleman From Indian Retailers' Profits

This cloud integrated mobile-based interface is aiming to interconnect 60% of Indian retailers in an $800-billion sized Indian retail market.
Komal Nathani | 4 min read