My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

indian retailing

Here's Why Brick and Mortar Stores are here to Stay and Sustain Indefinitely
indian retailing

Here's Why Brick and Mortar Stores are here to Stay and Sustain Indefinitely

India has seen the online versus offline conflict very closely
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
Disruptive Innovation Impacts the Success of Indian Retailing!

Disruptive Innovation Impacts the Success of Indian Retailing!

A remarkable co-existence of physical, online and omnichannel forms and their intelligently integrated functioning is what would set Indian retailing apart
Dr. Gibson Vedamani | 4 min read
World's Leading Retail Chain Says Mall Culture is Never Going to Die in India

World's Leading Retail Chain Says Mall Culture is Never Going to Die in India

India is more than ready for brick and mortar retail to grow fourfold says LuLu Exchange's Abeed Ahamed
Komal Nathani | 4 min read