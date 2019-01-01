My Queue

Indian Rupee

Microsoft Seeing AI's Latest Update Will Help the Blind Identify Indian Currency
Microsoft

Microsoft Seeing AI's Latest Update Will Help the Blind Identify Indian Currency

Microsoft Seeing AI, a free app designed for the blind and low vision, can now detect Indian currency and narrate the denomination to the user.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
VC Investments in India and the US are Different

VC Investments in India and the US are Different

The investors were planning to invest in start-ups in dollars but now they are doing it in rupees.
Kartik Hosanagar | 4 min read
Former Indian PM Manmohan Singh Says Demonetization Will Hurt SMEs

Former Indian PM Manmohan Singh Says Demonetization Will Hurt SMEs

Singh called the measure a case of organised loot and legalised plunder and warned of a major hit to the gross domestic product of the country.
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
Bill Gates Calls India's Demonetization Drive A Bold Move

Bill Gates Calls India's Demonetization Drive A Bold Move

The Microsoft founder Bill Gates called the move a bold one, which he believes will deflate India's shadow economy
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
What Cash-abundant & Time-strapped Traders Can Do As Demonetization Hits India

What Cash-abundant & Time-strapped Traders Can Do As Demonetization Hits India

Five Points To Help Traders And Kirana Stores Figure Out What They Can Plan In Current Situation
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read

More From This Topic

How The Real Estate Sector Will Be Affected By The Demonetization Of INR 500/1000
Real Estate

How The Real Estate Sector Will Be Affected By The Demonetization Of INR 500/1000

The Government's Bold Move Is Expected To Demoralize The Real Estate Sector
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
This Is How Entrepreneurs Reacted To Modi's Demonetized Notes Policy
Currency

This Is How Entrepreneurs Reacted To Modi's Demonetized Notes Policy

What Entrepreneurs And Industry Experts Feel About Modi's Government Stopping Currency Notes Of INR 500 And INR 1000
Samiksha Jain | 7 min read
Modi Repeats 38-year Long Indian History, Demonetizes Rs 500 & Rs 1000 Notes
Currency

Modi Repeats 38-year Long Indian History, Demonetizes Rs 500 & Rs 1000 Notes

The currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 would be only paper, with no value and would no more be legal tender.
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
Have You Heard About The Mega Banking App UPI Yet?
FinTech

Have You Heard About The Mega Banking App UPI Yet?

The only app you need on your smartphone for monetary transactions
Tripti Narain | 2 min read