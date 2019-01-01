My Queue

Indian SMEs

Why Digitizing Business Accounting is Becoming the Order of the Day
SMEs

Accountants, today, want to move beyond the mind-numbing work of debits and credits and be advisors, partners or coaches to the businesses
Ritu Marya | 5 min read
'If I Could Give 100x Growth To My Employer, Why Couldn't I Do It For My Own Company'

While working with top companies such as Batliboi and Voltas, Duggal realized how his sales and marketing capabilities can help him build his own empire
Komal Nathani & Sunil Pol | 4 min read
This Global Tech Giant is Tooling up SMBs to Pick Steam

The top global search engine has launched its 'Digital Unlock' campaign to empower Indian SMBs
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
How These Global Companies Are Helping Indian SMEs Grow

An industrial conglomerate is aiming to transform the operations of Indian factories using Internet of Things
Komal Nathani | 3 min read