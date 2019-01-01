Indian startup ecosystem

My Queue

India's Startup Ecosystem Now Boasts of 7,700 Tech Startups
According to NASSCOM's report, Bengaluru is the third biggest startup ecosystem in the world
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
The Future of Work Spaces: A Look At India's Rising Coworking Spaces

India is now brimming with a multitude of coworking spaces, which were unheard of a few years ago. Here's the lowdown on India's top 10 coworking spaces, which truly portray a unique value proposition.
Punita Sabharwal | 15+ min read
Tips For Budding Serial Entrepreneurs While Straddling Multiple Worlds of Businesses

We tell you how entrepreneurs can stack the odds of success in their favor and at the same time look for more than one venture
Parag Amin | 3 min read
The Business of Customer Convenience is Hot in India & Here's Why Investors Are Pouring in Funding

"Multiple models of groceries have come and gone while we have just furthered to say that this is the right thing to do and this is the right time"
Aashika Jain | 5 min read
Why Did Investors Pour 20 Million in Chai Point's Cup? The Founder Gives 5 Reasons

Singh said that he would allot a substantial part of the fund raise proceeds to creating a strong F&B product line for walk ins as well as delivery segment
Aashika Jain | 4 min read

This State Govt is Busy Building a Growth Ecosystem for Startups
Andhra Pradesh government has also announced a global fintech challenge which includes USD 1mn as a grant.
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
This Regional Incubator is an Inspiration for Indian States to Improve their Start-up Ecosystem
This organization is now officially helping states like Goa, Assam, Delhi and a few others to build an early stage ecosystem
Aashika Jain & Vanita Dsouza | 3 min read
2017: How the Indian Start-up Ecosystem has Fared
According to NASSCOM's report, over 1,000 start-ups have been added in India
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read