My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

indian startups

What Did You Miss about the Indian Start-up Ecosystem During the Week?
indian startups

What Did You Miss about the Indian Start-up Ecosystem During the Week?

With India getting another unicorn to a range of acquisitions happening, this week can be comfortably called an action-packed week for the Indian start-up ecosystem
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
This Start-up is Depending on the Pillars of Environment, Social and Governance to Disrupt Hospitality Industry

This Start-up is Depending on the Pillars of Environment, Social and Governance to Disrupt Hospitality Industry

Launched in 2014 in V Resorts raised $10 million in Series A funding led by HNIs and existing investors including Bedrock Ventures and RB Capital
Bhavya Kaushal | 4 min read
B2B Payments Platform EnKash Raises $3 million

B2B Payments Platform EnKash Raises $3 million

Yadvendra Tyagi, Co-founder and CEO of EnKash, shared that the funds will be utilized to further boost the business growth of the company
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
What Did You Miss About the Indian Start-up Ecosystem This Week?

What Did You Miss About the Indian Start-up Ecosystem This Week?

From attracting celebrity investors to getting another soon-to-be-unicorn, here is all that you could have missed from the Indian start-up ecosystem
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
Startup Saturday: Indian Start-ups are Attracting Global Celebrities & German FMCG Majors Takes a Dive in India

Startup Saturday: Indian Start-ups are Attracting Global Celebrities & German FMCG Majors Takes a Dive in India

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Bhavya Kaushal | 1 min read

More From This Topic

Energy Storage Start-up, LivGuard, Raises $32 Million
indian startups

Energy Storage Start-up, LivGuard, Raises $32 Million

Founded in 2014, LivGuard is a one-of-its-kind energy storage space in India
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
What Did You Miss about the Indian Start-up Community Last Week?
indian startups

What Did You Miss about the Indian Start-up Community Last Week?

From having lots to offer even in the M&A space, this week turned out to be interesting for the Indian start-up community
Bhavya Kaushal | 4 min read
This Start-up is Endeavouring to Transform the Nightmare of Retailers
indian startups

This Start-up is Endeavouring to Transform the Nightmare of Retailers

There are start-ups that are intersecting technology with health, finance etc, INCREFF is an example that is intersecting fashion, retail with technology
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
What Did You Miss in the Indian Start-up Ecosystem Last Week?
indian startups

What Did You Miss in the Indian Start-up Ecosystem Last Week?

The otherwise robust Indian start-up ecosystem saw a silent week
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
This Cybersecurity Expert's Startup for India & Southeast Asia is Taking Baby Steps & Winning
indian startups

This Cybersecurity Expert's Startup for India & Southeast Asia is Taking Baby Steps & Winning

In a conversation, Rahul Sasi spoke about taking the right risks, motivation to keep one's baby running, the fine balance between choosing Singapore and India for operations and why startups makes the best customers for other startups
Aashika Jain | 5 min read
How This Start-up is Upgrading Millennials' Lifestyle by 'Smart Co-living'
indian startups

How This Start-up is Upgrading Millennials' Lifestyle by 'Smart Co-living'

Paving the way for gated community 2.0
Bhavya Kaushal | 4 min read
This Entrepreneur Wants to Set the Beer Guzzling Gen Next Drunk on Different Tastes
Indian beer industry

This Entrepreneur Wants to Set the Beer Guzzling Gen Next Drunk on Different Tastes

In India there are so many markets and so many types of people that I think if we just keep doing this for 20 years, it will not be enough
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
#StartupWrap: What Did You Miss about Indian Start-ups this Week?
indian startups

#StartupWrap: What Did You Miss about Indian Start-ups this Week?

From decoding India's newest obsession to a start-up getting the backing of the Gates, here's all you need to know
Bhavya Kaushal | 2 min read
#Elections2019: What Indian Start-ups Want from the Next Leader?
indian startups

#Elections2019: What Indian Start-ups Want from the Next Leader?

Here is what further is expected from the person who is ready to indulge in some action in the Indian start-up ecosystem
Bhavya Kaushal | 4 min read
As a Startupreneur, Are You Focusing on These 5 Aspects?
indian startups

As a Startupreneur, Are You Focusing on These 5 Aspects?

Here are 5 aspects, start-up entrepreneurs must never shift their focus away from, come what may!
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read