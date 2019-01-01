My Queue

Indian theatre industry

What Makes the Indian Theatre Industry so Ambiguous?
Entertainment

What Makes the Indian Theatre Industry so Ambiguous?

Entrepreneur India speaks to Indian entrepreneur, theatre producer, director and art curator, Ashwin Gidwani on what lies ahead for Indian theatre industry
Bhavya Kaushal | 5 min read
Here's How Employees are Letting Go of Their Stress by Acting it Out

Here's How Employees are Letting Go of Their Stress by Acting it Out

Companies have now realized the power of theatre and meditation in everyday life to maintain a positive atmosphere at workplace
Baishali Mukherjee | 4 min read
These Start-ups Are Saving Theatre From Dying in India

These Start-ups Are Saving Theatre From Dying in India

A start-up now gives you the chance to watch theatre at home, on your desktop or even mobile phone
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Indian Actor Om Puri Passes Away, #5 Quotes From The Veteran on Life in Bollywood

Indian Actor Om Puri Passes Away, #5 Quotes From The Veteran on Life in Bollywood

The 66-year-old was known for his acting skills not just in hindi movies but also on numerous Tv shows like Jasoos Vijay, Bharat Ek Khoj, Tamas and Kakaji Kahin.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
10 useful tips for entrepreneurs from theatre veteran Ashvin Gidwani

10 useful tips for entrepreneurs from theatre veteran Ashvin Gidwani

'When you're hungry to learn, you make it a point to understand the nuances of how something functions.'
Entrepreneur India | 4 min read