My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Indian Unicorns

Indian Online Logistics Startup BlackBuck Bags $150 Million in Series D Funding
Logistics

Indian Online Logistics Startup BlackBuck Bags $150 Million in Series D Funding

Logistics startup dealing in the trucking domain edges towards being a Unicorn as it generates millions to penetrate the market more thoroughly
Madhurima Roy | 4 min read
Indian Soon-to-be-Unicorns like Nykaa Marching Ahead to Join the Big League

Indian Soon-to-be-Unicorns like Nykaa Marching Ahead to Join the Big League

Startups in India are marching at a sky-rocketing rate and will soon join the league of Unicorns
Madhurima Roy | 4 min read
Why the Indian Ed-Tech Sector Has Scope For at Least 10 Unicorns

Why the Indian Ed-Tech Sector Has Scope For at Least 10 Unicorns

Those who have been following the education sector sometime now know that every year is touted as the "year of education" – but not much seems to happen!
Mayank Kumar | 5 min read
Indian Unicorn Swiggy Raises a Staggering $1-billion

Indian Unicorn Swiggy Raises a Staggering $1-billion

The investment round led by Naspers is set to give Swiggy an edge over arch rival Zomato
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
How the Freshworks Founder is Defining the New-age Tech Investment

How the Freshworks Founder is Defining the New-age Tech Investment

How Girish Mathrubootham founded Freshworks
Punita Sabharwal | 10 min read

More From This Topic

How Foreign Investors Gave a New Life to These 10 Indian Unicorns
Investments

How Foreign Investors Gave a New Life to These 10 Indian Unicorns

Indian unicorns are making noise globally, attracting big sharks of investment world
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
Will the Next Big Unicorn Come From Bharat?
unicorns

Will the Next Big Unicorn Come From Bharat?

It is time that people in rural areas are encouraged to pursue entrepreneurship as it would help them build sustainable livelihoods
Vijay Rathee | 4 min read
Are These the Next To-be Unicorns in the Indian Fintech Space?
FinTech

Are These the Next To-be Unicorns in the Indian Fintech Space?

These five companies have all it takes to make a grand entry into the unicorn club
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Ride Sharing, Bus Shuttle, Auto Service to Fuel India's Homegrown Taxi-hailing App's Profits
Indian Unicorns

Ride Sharing, Bus Shuttle, Auto Service to Fuel India's Homegrown Taxi-hailing App's Profits

Ola's founder Bhavish Aggarwal says company wil be profitable in the next two years.
Sandeep Soni | 6 min read