Indian wedding

Skills for the New Age Wedding Entrepreneur
Indian wedding

Skills for the New Age Wedding Entrepreneur

These key skills are essentials for wedding entrepreneurs today, but when supplemented by refined taste that lends itself well to curating ideas for every budget, they make for an exceptional bouquet of services
Aditi Garg | 4 min read
This Global Player is Making Competition Fierce for India's $40 billion Wedding Industry

This Global Player is Making Competition Fierce for India's $40 billion Wedding Industry

The ball is in the Indian wedding gifts companies' court as they will face competition from the biggest international rival
Komal Nathani | 5 min read
What a Wedding Franchise Should Aspire For

What a Wedding Franchise Should Aspire For

A wedding franchise is a company and needs to function like one, branding itself well to create a unique identity
Zuzer Lucknowala | 3 min read
How are Couples saying 'I do' to Tech-friendly Weddings

How are Couples saying 'I do' to Tech-friendly Weddings

How can the digital aspect take a back seat when it comes to sprucing up wedding vows?
Gorav Aggarwal | 3 min read
This Startup Allows Foreign Travelers To Official Crash A Wedding

This Startup Allows Foreign Travelers To Official Crash A Wedding

A platform for to-be-married couples to open up their weddings to foreign travelers.
Samiksha Jain | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Bind Your Wedding With Technology
wedding planning

Bind Your Wedding With Technology

A platform that simplifies the process of finding and booking services at the best prices.
Samiksha Jain | 3 min read
How This Startup Is Fighting It Out In The Disorganized Business Of Wedding Planning
wedding planning

How This Startup Is Fighting It Out In The Disorganized Business Of Wedding Planning

"To be able to bring order in a world of chaos is an opportunity very few have"
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
A Business that Brings 'Band Baaja Baaraat' To Action
Lifestyle

A Business that Brings 'Band Baaja Baaraat' To Action

India Wedding Planning Market is expected to reach INR 1.6 trillion by 2020: Ken Research
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
4 startups that will change Indian weddings
Wedding

4 startups that will change Indian weddings

Wedding planning is no more a tedious affair with these online solutions
Samiksha Jain | 3 min read