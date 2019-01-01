My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

IndianRoots

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From An Astronaut
Success Strategies

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From An Astronaut

Launching your business is almost like launching a space mission; sitting at the helm is the founder and the astronaut in the latter.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
On a mission to elevate the 'lost' gems of Indian heritage

On a mission to elevate the 'lost' gems of Indian heritage

Swadha Mishra | 4 min read