Indiegogo

Crowdfunding

Perpetrators of Crowdfunding Fraud Can't Hide From The Law Forever

For years, crowdfunding has been a bit like the Wild West of finance. But as the industry continues to grow, state and federal authorities are catching up to abusers of the system.
Janet Gershen-Siegel | 5 min read
Beyond Kickstarter: 10 Niche Crowdfunding Platforms for Startups

If your company fits one of the niches that has its own crowdfunding sites, it's worth considering using a specialized platform.
Carol Tice | 5 min read
My Company Raised Over $1 Million on Indiegogo -- And It Almost Killed Us

We were almost a victim of our own success.
Jonas Gyalokay | 6 min read
'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch' Season 1 Contestants Raised $492,000 on Indiegogo

Whether or not they got an investment on the show, these entrepreneurs succeeded with the crowd.
Liz Webber | 3 min read
Season Two of 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch' Is on a Whole New Level

Entrepreneur's fast-paced pitch show returns on April 25.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Milestones

2018 Is a Milestone Year for Influential Companies Including Google, Tesla and Airbnb

Whether they're turning 5, 10, 15, 20, 50, 60 or 100 this year, these businesses and products are worth commemorating.
Lydia Belanger | 14 min read
Crowdfunding

3 Crowdfunding Tips Every Company Forgets From a Brand That Raised $800,000 and Got Acquired

Wearable brand Misfit explains how to position yourself, avoid disappointing backers and keep things fresh.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read
CES

Live at CES: Indiegogo CEO Predicts What's Next for Crowdfunding

We caught up with Indiegogo CEO David Mandelbrot at CES this week to talk about changes in crowdfunding and what to expect next.
Lydia Belanger | 1 min read
Crowdfunding

I've Raised Close to $2 Million in Crowdfunding Campaigns -- Here Are My Secrets

Follow these seven practical tips to make your campaign a success.
Adrian Solgaard | 4 min read
Crowdfunding

'Don't Go Dark' and Other Crowdfunding Mistakes to Avoid From Indiegogo's Slava Rubin

Avoid these common pitfalls in your next crowdfunding campaign.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Crowdfunding

Indiegogo's Founder Shares 4 Tips to Get Your Crowdfunding Campaign Funded

Launching an Indiegogo campaign? Here are some tips for success from Indiegogo co-founder Slava Rubin.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Overcoming Obstacles

Indiegogo Overcame the Doubters by Trusting Its Users -- and Itself

Indiegogo co-founder Slava Rubin explains how he handled rejection.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Finance

5 Ways to Learn the Nuts and Bolts of Crowdfunding

A lot of people claim to be crowdfunding experts. A few of them actually are.
Kendall Almerico | 5 min read
Indiegogo

Indiegogo's New Hub for Entrepreneurs Is an Important Reminder to Us All

The crowdfunding site is furthering its efforts to focus on entrepreneurs.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Innovation

Hasbro-Indiegogo Partnership Celebrates the Benefits of Open Innovation

The Next Great Game Challenge highlights how licensing and crowdfunding can intersect.
Stephen Key | 8 min read