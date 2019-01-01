My Queue

Indra Nooyi

The 5 Most Important Questions to Consider Before Beginning Your Entrepreneurial Journey
Entrepreneurship

The 5 Most Important Questions to Consider Before Beginning Your Entrepreneurial Journey

Grit and taking calculated risks are the essentials if you are to achieve anything notable.
Megha Hamal | 6 min read
Indra Nooyi to Step Down as Pepsi's CEO. 3 Things to Know Today.

Indra Nooyi to Step Down as Pepsi's CEO. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Andrea Hardalo | 1 min read
15 Quotes on Success From America's Top CEOs

15 Quotes on Success From America's Top CEOs

Take advantage of these inspirational words from Warren Buffett, Larry Page, Indra Nooyi, Jeff Bezos and more.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
The Magic of Leadership: Observations From 10 of the Most Successful People in Business

The Magic of Leadership: Observations From 10 of the Most Successful People in Business

A quest to understand how leadership decided the Super Bowl led to a trove of insights on this mysterious, admired trait.
Alp Mimaroglu | 3 min read
PepsiCo CEO: Don't Call People 'Sweetie' or 'Honey' in the Workplace

PepsiCo CEO: Don't Call People 'Sweetie' or 'Honey' in the Workplace

The outspoken Indra Nooyi said as a matter of dignity these terms shouldn't be used in a professional setting.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi: 'I Don't Think Women Can Have It All'
Work-Life Balance

Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi: 'I Don't Think Women Can Have It All'

'The biological clock and the career clock are in total conflict with each other. So we're screwed,' she joked, speaking at The Aspen Ideas Festival on Monday.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
29 Seriously Successful Early Risers
Leadership

29 Seriously Successful Early Risers

From Tim Armstrong to Anna Wintour, here are 29 early-bird leaders and executives.
MAX NISEN AND GUS LUBIN