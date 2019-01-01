My Queue

industria alimentaria

La guerrera de los endulzantes que le compite a Canderel y a Splenda
Historias Entrepreneur

La guerrera de los endulzantes que le compite a Canderel y a Splenda

A diferencia de marcas como Splenda y Canderel, Stevia Super Life no contiene azúcar ni químicos. Hoy produce 12 toneladas mensuales y se vende en más de 600 tiendas.
Arianna Jiménez Pérez | 10 min read