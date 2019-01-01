My Queue

Inegi

Entorno emprendedor

Falta de financiamiento mata a pymes en México

A una cuarta parte de las empresas que no se les otorga un crédito o financiamiento es porque no cuenta con garantía o aval, reveló un estudio del Inegi.
Nayeli Meza Orozco | 3 min read