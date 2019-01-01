There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Inexperience
Entrepreneurs
Some lessons are best learned through personal experience. Make the most of yours, and seek out mentors who can share their stories.
Shaun Neff never had a full-time job before he started his company, and it worked out okay for him.
Just because they're inexperienced doesn't mean they can't generate great ideas.
Success, thus defined, stands on the very shoulders of such unhappy experiences as loss and quitting, failure and striking out. Dig it.
Listening to people who have already learned from mistakes is the smartest thing few people do.
More From This Topic
Personal Development
Successful people find a way to keep the enthusiasm they had when they launched their careers.
Young Entrepreneur
A lack of experience doesn't mean you can't show potential customers the strength of your qualities.
MBAs
Can a formal education really help you make your entrepreneurial dreams come true? Experts weigh in.
Startups
Years of experience in business is a better indicator than age, young or old, when guessing who will complete the trek to success.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?