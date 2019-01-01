My Queue

How to Maximize Your Content Reach to Larger Audience
How to Maximize Your Content Reach to Larger Audience

The kind of content you create, constitutes one of the pieces that form the backbone of business intelligence.
Akshay Sasikumar | 3 min read
Want to Escape Social Media Overload? Try These Easy Tips

Want to Escape Social Media Overload? Try These Easy Tips

Instead of uninstalling various apps, try following these tips to manage your precious time intelligently.
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
This IIT Incubated Startup is Bringing Everyone Closer to Affordable Internet

This IIT Incubated Startup is Bringing Everyone Closer to Affordable Internet

The Wi-Fi analytics provider helps offline merchants offer instant, reliable and secure Internet services to customers through their TRAI approved devices.
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
Ignorance Is Not Bliss: How Successful Business Leaders Deal With Information Overload

Ignorance Is Not Bliss: How Successful Business Leaders Deal With Information Overload

Everyone is hit by an avalanche of information everyday. The desire to tune it out is natural but has to be resisted.
Karima Mariama-Arthur | 6 min read
The Winning Formula For Content Creation

The Winning Formula For Content Creation

Are you hitting the target with your content, or could you use a little target practice? Here are a few quick tips for creating content that converts.
Shaun Buck | 5 min read

How Complex Matrices, Spotting Technology Trends and Market Forecasts Direct Businesses to Success
How Complex Matrices, Spotting Technology Trends and Market Forecasts Direct Businesses to Success

Businesses need to engage with the changing landscape of the industry they operate in, especially with respect to dealing with disruptive technologies
Faisal Ahmad | 6 min read
Don't Underestimate The Power of An Enterprise Content Management
Don't Underestimate The Power of An Enterprise Content Management

By storing information according to metadata, Enterprise Content Management allows searches using keywords, thereby saving time
Virender Jeet | 5 min read
Is It More Important to Teach or Entertain as a Performer?
Is It More Important to Teach or Entertain as a Performer?

More importantly, can you do both at the same time?
Greg Rollett | 2 min read
Key Steps for a Successful Knowledge Management
Key Steps for a Successful Knowledge Management

Information cannot be published as knowledge without a proper knowledge approval process
LeAnn Smiles | 5 min read