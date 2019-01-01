My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Information Security

Here's How to Stop Third Parties From Reading Your Gmail
Technology

Here's How to Stop Third Parties From Reading Your Gmail

A letter from Google to lawmakers revealed that third-party app developers can access Gmail users' messages for ad targeting purposes -- as well as share the data with partners.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
7 Habits of Highly Hackable Employees

7 Habits of Highly Hackable Employees

Workers who commit these high-risk behaviors probably don't realize they're jeopardizing the company's security.
Richard Walters | 7 min read
Employee Sues Google for 'Illegal' Confidentiality Policies

Employee Sues Google for 'Illegal' Confidentiality Policies

The company allegedly runs an internal spying program and even prohibits employees from writing a novel about working in Silicon Valley.
Nicole Lee | 2 min read
DOJ Accused of Deliberately Using Old Tech for FOIA Requests

DOJ Accused of Deliberately Using Old Tech for FOIA Requests

The government has been sued for intentionally obstructing Freedom of Information requests.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
How to Tell Your Most Intimate Secrets to Your Competitors

How to Tell Your Most Intimate Secrets to Your Competitors

You just opened your computer on a flight to a convention, with your competitor's rep seated right behind you. Are you crazy?
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Are You Using Non-Disclosure Agreements as Preventive Measures or Backup Plans?
Nondisclosure Agreements

Are You Using Non-Disclosure Agreements as Preventive Measures or Backup Plans?

Not getting your employees to sign an NDA early on could cost you. These six guidelines will help prevent that.
Gideon Kimbrell | 4 min read
5 Employee Types You Should Recognize to Enhance Your IT Security Policies
Security

5 Employee Types You Should Recognize to Enhance Your IT Security Policies

From "Mr. Feet on the Ground" to "Ms. Head in the Cloud," these employee personalities help you find the holes in your system.
Tom Smith | 8 min read
Using FOIA Requests for a Competitive Edge
Competition

Using FOIA Requests for a Competitive Edge

The government has a wealth of information that could help your business. You just have to ask.
Issamar Ginzberg | 5 min read
Is Your Company's Data Safe in the Cloud? (Infographic)
Cloud Computing

Is Your Company's Data Safe in the Cloud? (Infographic)

Despite the risks, more than half of all U.S. businesses are trusting the cloud. Where does yours stack up?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
How Tech Leaders Can Prepare for the Future of Work
Managing Technology

How Tech Leaders Can Prepare for the Future of Work

The expectations of younger, technologically-deft workers are driving change in the workplace that improves productivity.
Scott McCool | 4 min read
How Today's Tech-Savvy Employees Are Challenging the Traditional Role of Corporate IT
Workplace Technology

How Today's Tech-Savvy Employees Are Challenging the Traditional Role of Corporate IT

The generation just entering the workforce has no patience with their employer's technology if they can figure a hack that makes work easier.
Arthur Chang | 4 min read
10 Questions to Ask When Hiring Your Company's First IT Support Person
Office Tech

10 Questions to Ask When Hiring Your Company's First IT Support Person

Expert tips from a seasoned IT pro to help you find the right person for the job.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 8 min read
When Going Viral is Very Bad (Infographic)
Information Security

When Going Viral is Very Bad (Infographic)

Employees are more efficient using personal mobile devices for work but data security is another matter.
Nat Kausik | 1 min read
The Balancing Act: Sharing Data Versus Guarding Trade Secrets
Collaborative Economy

The Balancing Act: Sharing Data Versus Guarding Trade Secrets

Companies are grappling with how to foster collaboration inside and outside the organization while protecting proprietary information.
Tianyi Jiang | 4 min read
Target Says Up to 70 Million Customers Affected By Hacking
Technology

Target Says Up to 70 Million Customers Affected By Hacking

The fallout from Target's Black Friday hacking incident continues with the company saying 70 million people were affected by the data breach -- a much larger figure than the 40 million initially reported.
Javier E. David | 3 min read