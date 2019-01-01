Information Technology

My Queue

Why Your Next Startup Should Focus on Healthcare
Why Your Next Startup Should Focus on Healthcare

Breakdowns exist in the healthcare system, specifically in the efficiency and accuracy of patient care. But that provides enterprising entrepreneurs with opportunities to fill those gaps through tech.
Karthik Pichai | 5 min read
Smart Tech for Smarter Business

Learn how to embrace smart technology in your company for better performance that can help take your business to the next level.
Entrepreneur Events | 2 min read
How to Overcome the Inertia That Keeps Businesses From Deploying AI

How to Overcome the Inertia That Keeps Businesses From Deploying AI

Artificial intelligence promises enormous new capabilities, but the challenges getting there have most businesses proceeding cautiously.
Harry Kabadaian | 5 min read
10 U.S. Cities Where Tech Workers Make Good Money and Don't Pay Sky-High Rent

10 U.S. Cities Where Tech Workers Make Good Money and Don't Pay Sky-High Rent

Think beyond the coasts.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Data Without Context Is Bogging Your Team Down

Data Without Context Is Bogging Your Team Down

Most business leaders struggle to convert raw data into actionable insights.
Natalie Lambert | 5 min read

Google Opens Up Its Tech Training Program to All, Giving You a Reason to Learn New Skills
Google Opens Up Its Tech Training Program to All, Giving You a Reason to Learn New Skills

Google is offering 10,000 Americans access to subsidized online courses with the hope of recruiting some of the students.
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
Chatbots Are the Next Big Platform. Here's How Entrepreneurs Can Stay on Top of It
Chatbots Are the Next Big Platform. Here's How Entrepreneurs Can Stay on Top of It

Bots seem like a dream come true, but don't underestimate what will be required to make the transition.
Manish Dudharejia | 6 min read
Why Your Next Business Hire Should Be an IT Person
Why Your Next Business Hire Should Be an IT Person

Leaders at fast-growing companies know the challenges they face and the outcomes they hope to achieve, but they may not know all the options for getting there.
Sid Suri | 4 min read
4 Security Questions to Ask When Outsourcing IT Operations to Make Sure Your Business Isn't at Risk
4 Security Questions to Ask When Outsourcing IT Operations to Make Sure Your Business Isn't at Risk

Understanding the distinction between security and IT can save your business time and money
Paul Ihme | 5 min read
Stop Looking at Your IT Department as a Cost Center
Stop Looking at Your IT Department as a Cost Center

IT departments say they're seen as a "sieve in the budget," as a home for "tech nerds." In fact, IT departments are becoming increasingly strategic. Have you recognized that?
Kevin Yamazaki | 6 min read
One Way to Reduce Inconvenience and Cost of Managing IT
One Way to Reduce Inconvenience and Cost of Managing IT

'Hyperconvergence' is transforming IT storage. Here's how you can start making the switch.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
7 Habits of Highly Hackable Employees
7 Habits of Highly Hackable Employees

Workers who commit these high-risk behaviors probably don't realize they're jeopardizing the company's security.
Richard Walters | 7 min read
At Last, Customer Service Agents That Customers Can't Drive Crazy.
At Last, Customer Service Agents That Customers Can't Drive Crazy.

Smart agents can improve customer service and increase productivity.
Jonathan Crane | 3 min read
Want Big Data Innovation? Rethink Your 'Need' for a Chief Data Officer.
Want Big Data Innovation? Rethink Your 'Need' for a Chief Data Officer.

What you should do instead is bridge the divide between your IT and business needs. Say hello to the 'chief growth officer.'
Stefan Groschupf | 4 min read
House Blocks Google-Hosted Apps, Yahoo Mail Over Security Fears
House Blocks Google-Hosted Apps, Yahoo Mail Over Security Fears

The two restrictions have both been implemented within the past two weeks and are still in place.
Reuters | 3 min read