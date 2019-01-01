There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
infosys
News and Trends
The digital payments industry has a wobbly reputation; this is a good move for strengthening the digital payments sector
Infosys has confirmed the appointment of Jayesh Sanghrajka as its interim Chief Financial Officer
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
After months of deliberation, we bring to you 35 young stars of the Indian start-up ecosystem
Parekh's appointment comes after the whole executive debacle at Infosys which saw former CEO Vishal Sikka's exit
More From This Topic
Social Media
Raghavendra Hunasgi, a social media advisor for the UN, talks about the power of going digital
Information Technology
Companies are now more cautious about whether the talents onboard are aligned with their strategic growth policies, says top recruitment consultancy.
Shepreneur
Shruti, at 32, currently owns and operates three properties in India and two in Germany.
Artificial Intelligence
There are always good and bad sides to every new technology and AI is no exception to this condition.
Artificial Intelligence
The artificial intelligence has become one of the hottest trends in start-up space since so many world's leading tech giants are making a foray into this technology.
infosys
Be open to the fact that one day you need to let go all of that you have created!
Corporate Wars
Any feud within the corporate circles garners interest not only from domestic players but from the international community as well.
Drones
Drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicle have caught the attention of various startups that are identifying the business opportunity in taking it off commercially.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?