My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

ingenieria

Estudiantes de la UNAM crean automóvil eléctrico
UNAM

Estudiantes de la UNAM crean automóvil eléctrico

El vehículo de competición alcanza 87 kilómetros por kilowatt-hora y participó en la competición Shell Eco-marathon en Brasil, en noviembre pasado.
Ilse Maubert Roura | 3 min read
El invento que puede salvar a millones de mexicanos de la muerte

El invento que puede salvar a millones de mexicanos de la muerte

En México, cada año fallecen cerca de cuatro millones de personas por cocinar con leña. La Estufita, un invento creado por Carlos Glatt, es una cocina portátil que utiliza un combustible líquido similar al gas natural.
Columna | 6 min read