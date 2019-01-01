There are no Videos in your queue.
Initial Coin Offering
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrencies are both investment opportunities and new financial instruments of increasing importance to investors and business owners.
The days of the quick crypto-buck are over, but if you proceed carefully, you can still find the investment you need.
Don't let scammers make off with your money.
Some people think that that you just have to say 'blockchain,' and money and success will follow. But in fact an ICO demands hard work.
As of February 2018, 46 percent of the previous year's ICOs had already failed -- despite the fact that they had raised more than $104 million.
More From This Topic
Initial Coin Offering
ICOs surpassed early stage VC funding for June and July last year sending VC investors in a tizzy
Fundraising
ICOs started out as a way for startups to raise funds without employing traditional methods of funding through VCs
Crowdfunding
ICOs are nothing but crowdfunding campaigns in which contribution is in the form of cryptocurrencies.
Initial Coin Offering
Sure, you could fund-raise via VCs and angel investors. But how about an initial coin offering, instead, a strategy that is new and super-cool?
Initial Coin Offering
This contributor envisions initial coin offerings as the focus in 2918 of companies looking for a new fund-raising vehicle.
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrencies, as the name implies, are neither well understood or unregulated.
Investments
While ICOs are not approved by the Indian government, startups are rerouting to the US and Japanese markets
