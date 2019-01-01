My Queue

Initial Coin Offering

5 Types of Cryptocurrency Entrepreneurs Should Know About
Cryptocurrency

5 Types of Cryptocurrency Entrepreneurs Should Know About

Cryptocurrencies are both investment opportunities and new financial instruments of increasing importance to investors and business owners.
Scott McGovern | 7 min read
4 Top Reasons Your ICO Won't Get Funded in 2019

4 Top Reasons Your ICO Won't Get Funded in 2019

The days of the quick crypto-buck are over, but if you proceed carefully, you can still find the investment you need.
AJ Agrawal | 5 min read
How to Spot an Exit Scam: 4 Ways to Identify a Phony ICO

How to Spot an Exit Scam: 4 Ways to Identify a Phony ICO

Don't let scammers make off with your money.
Shaun Newsum | 4 min read
After Marketing 70 ICOs, I've Witnessed the Most Common Mistakes. Here They Are.

After Marketing 70 ICOs, I've Witnessed the Most Common Mistakes. Here They Are.

Some people think that that you just have to say 'blockchain,' and money and success will follow. But in fact an ICO demands hard work.
AJ Agrawal | 6 min read
Should You Launch an ICO to Raise Money for Your Startup?

Should You Launch an ICO to Raise Money for Your Startup?

As of February 2018, 46 percent of the previous year's ICOs had already failed -- despite the fact that they had raised more than $104 million.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read

ICOs Trump VC Funding! What's Driving Investors?
Initial Coin Offering

ICOs Trump VC Funding! What's Driving Investors?

ICOs surpassed early stage VC funding for June and July last year sending VC investors in a tizzy
Sandeep Soni | 5 min read
Want to Invest in an ICO in 2018? Here's All You Need to Know
Fundraising

Want to Invest in an ICO in 2018? Here's All You Need to Know

ICOs started out as a way for startups to raise funds without employing traditional methods of funding through VCs
Ravi Kikan | 5 min read
Five Things to Keep in Mind while Raising Funds through an ICO
Crowdfunding

Five Things to Keep in Mind while Raising Funds through an ICO

ICOs are nothing but crowdfunding campaigns in which contribution is in the form of cryptocurrencies.
Ishmeet Singh | 4 min read
What Your Startup Needs To Know About Launching an ICO
Initial Coin Offering

What Your Startup Needs To Know About Launching an ICO

Sure, you could fund-raise via VCs and angel investors. But how about an initial coin offering, instead, a strategy that is new and super-cool?
Andrew Medal | 7 min read
An Exciting Option for Startups to Raise Money: Ever Hear of an ICO?
Initial Coin Offering

An Exciting Option for Startups to Raise Money: Ever Hear of an ICO?

This contributor envisions initial coin offerings as the focus in 2918 of companies looking for a new fund-raising vehicle.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 8 min read
5 Signs an Initial Coin Offering Is a Scam
Cryptocurrency

5 Signs an Initial Coin Offering Is a Scam

Cryptocurrencies, as the name implies, are neither well understood or unregulated.
Serenity Gibbons | 5 min read
Have ICOs Caught Your Attention? Indian Startups Picking Cues From the West
Investments

Have ICOs Caught Your Attention? Indian Startups Picking Cues From the West

While ICOs are not approved by the Indian government, startups are rerouting to the US and Japanese markets
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read