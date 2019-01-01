My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Initiative

How to Effectively Measure Strategic Initiatives
Growth Strategies

How to Effectively Measure Strategic Initiatives

Follow this expert advice for laying out a game plan for any project or initiative that will help you evaluate it before, during and after the project is complete.
Riaz Khadem | 6 min read
Facebook Joins $14 Million Initiative to Fight Fake News

Facebook Joins $14 Million Initiative to Fight Fake News

The News Integrity Initiative is aimed at 'helping people make informed judgments about the news they read and share online.'
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Want to Be Successful? Quit Overthinking.

Want to Be Successful? Quit Overthinking.

The longer you live and the wiser you become, the more you'll realize how little you know … and how little it matters.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
9 Skills You Should Learn That Pay Dividends Forever

9 Skills You Should Learn That Pay Dividends Forever

Some of the most important skills in life are not taught in school. Here are 9 you won't want to miss out on.
Travis Bradberry | 10 min read
Think Boldly but Validate Your Ideas Before Taking the Leap

Think Boldly but Validate Your Ideas Before Taking the Leap

Successful marketers are brash when dreaming new initiatives but humble when testing to see if they are any good.
Brett Relander | 5 min read

More From This Topic

You Don't Need 'It.' You Need 'G.R.I.T.'
Entrepreneurial Mindset

You Don't Need 'It.' You Need 'G.R.I.T.'

Guts. Resilience. Initiative. Tenacity. Do these describe you?
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 7 min read
15 Qualities of Smart Business People
Intelligence

15 Qualities of Smart Business People

The smartest people don't necessarily have a higher IQ, they just do more with the IQ they have.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
The Unorthodox Method a Young Composer Used to Meet a Record Executive
Initiative

The Unorthodox Method a Young Composer Used to Meet a Record Executive

If you want to meet somebody in this world, this struggling musician says, you can.
Max Yoder | 4 min read
5 Ways to Simplify Your Business Plan and Almost Anything Else
Lifestyle

5 Ways to Simplify Your Business Plan and Almost Anything Else

Smart people can understand something that is complicated but brilliant people can make it simple.
Larry Alton | 5 min read
7 Easy Steps for Encouraging Employees to Take Initiative
Initiative

7 Easy Steps for Encouraging Employees to Take Initiative

Prompt everyone to contribute their ideas to have a richer harvest.
Marty Fukuda | 5 min read