innovacion sustentable

¿Tienes una idea para ayudar al mundo? Walmart y Socialab buscan apoyar proyectos sustentables
Convocatorias emprendedores

Conoce a Aselus y Switch Off, ganadores de los años anteriores del Premio Innovación Sustentable que busca las mejores soluciones innovadoras para tener un estilo de vida más sustentable.
Xóchitl Austria | 7 min read