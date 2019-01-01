My Queue

Innovator Profiles

5 Characteristics of a Culture That Develops and Executes Breakthrough Ideas
Innovation

Innovation happens by design. Build it in to your company, and it will show through in your results and relationships with customers.
Sonia Thompson | 6 min read
10 Successful Entrepreneurs on How to Be Awesome

Startup advice from top entrepreneurs including Tony Hawk, Bill Gates and Steve Jobs.
Jason Fell | 6 min read
Game of Drones: How This Husband and Wife Team Took Photography to New Heights

Elevated Element combines unmanned technology and photography, and sales are soaring.
Jodi Helmer | 4 min read
6 Innovative Women to Watch in 2015

Just remember -- you read about them here first.
Entrepreneur Staff | 15+ min read
Looking Ahead: The Problems Technology Hasn't Solved Yet

Our panel of innovation experts discuss the opportunities ahead in fields such as medicine.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Entrepreneur's Top 10 Crazy Tech Articles of 2014
Far Out Tech

From flying cars to 90-mph cheeseburgers, we count down the biggest -- and weirdest -- tech stories of the year.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
2014's Weird, Wild, Jaw-Dropping Innovations
Innovation

The future is now – check out some of the awesome innovations that turned heads this year.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Eataly Elevates Food Retail, Tastes Success. What's Next?
Innovator Profiles

The New York City store is now a full-fledged tourist attraction, and the rest of the world is in the company's sights.
Jason Ankeny | 15+ min read
'Give People What They Need': Why Russell Simmons Is Going All Digital
Russell Simmons

This mogul launched hip-hop's biggest entertainers of the past thirty years and has a new plan to discover the next generation of MCs and lyricists.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 5 min read
How Being a Post-Punk Singer Prepared Me for the Startup Life
Startups

Tech founder on seeking funds for albums, booking tours and hanging with Dave Grohl.
David Larson Levine | 5 min read
Spinning Viral Stars Into One-Man Empires: The Rise of YouTube's Multi-Channel Networks
YouTube

MCNs have been called the movie studios of the future, but even Hollywood wants a slice of the YouTube pie.
Geoff Weiss | 7 min read
Aereo CEO: 'We're on the Side of the Angels'
Aereo

Aereo, which snatches over-the-air TV signals and streams them on the internet for a few dollars a month, is determined to prevail over the TV networks trying to bring it down.
Jason Ankeny | 11 min read
Entrepreneurs on the Moon, DNA Hacking and Real-Life Iron Man Gear
Far Out Tech

A roundup of the 10 most interesting new technologies that make us scratch our heads and say, 'What the heck?'
Jason Fell
Top 10 Innovative Beauty Products That Will Change Your Morning Beauty Routine
Innovation

Beauty marketing is dualistic. Some brands opt for all-natural messaging, with product ingredients picked fresh from the organic orchards; but increasingly, other brands are stressing science-based beauty products, manufactured fresh from the labs.
Tanya Benedicto Klich
The DNA of a 'Maker': AOL.com President on Work-Life Balance
Work-Life Balance

For many, the age-old topic of work-life balance is not just a conversation starter reserved for dinner parties and coffee dates. It's a very real, daily challenge.
Natalia Angulo | 5 min read
