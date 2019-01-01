My Queue

Insecurity

How Getting Fired Could Be the First Step Toward a Better You
Failure

How Getting Fired Could Be the First Step Toward a Better You

Few things are more motivating than losing your job. Don't squander this opportunity to learn about yourself and embrace a new direction.
Murray Newlands | 5 min read
Do You Have Imposter Syndrome?

Do You Have Imposter Syndrome?

No matter how successful you are, if you don't have a little self-doubt lurking in the back of your mind, you're simply not human.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
5 Ways to Train Your Brain and Boost Your Self-Esteem

5 Ways to Train Your Brain and Boost Your Self-Esteem

We all have insecurities, but there are ways to use them to become more confident.
Graham Young | 6 min read
If You Can't Overcome These 5 Mental Hurdles, Then Don't Start a Business

If You Can't Overcome These 5 Mental Hurdles, Then Don't Start a Business

Most of the barriers to success come from crippling thought processes.
Neil Patel | 7 min read
How to Embrace Being an Insecure Entrepreneur

How to Embrace Being an Insecure Entrepreneur

When you're a business of one it's hard to avoid that stomach churning anxiety compelling you to create a big-business persona to hide the mom-and-pop reality.
Dana Brownlee | 5 min read

More From This Topic

15 Signs You're an Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

15 Signs You're an Entrepreneur

Do the following traits, characteristics and quirks describe you?
Marcia Layton Turner | 9 min read
The Co-Founder Behind Gay Social App Grindr Opens Up About Success, Sanity and Happiness
Advice

The Co-Founder Behind Gay Social App Grindr Opens Up About Success, Sanity and Happiness

Even when entrepreneurs have what many would deem overnight success, they still question their abilities and doubts ensue on whether they are good enough for success.
Scott Lewallen | 8 min read
Forget Confidence. Try Being a Little Insecure Instead.
Growth Strategies

Forget Confidence. Try Being a Little Insecure Instead.

Why losing the cockiness and being your own Doubting Thomas may be the best thing you can do for your business.
Lisa Evans | 3 min read