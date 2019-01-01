My Queue

insolvency

How the Recent Changes in Insolvency Code will Benefit MSMEs
SMEs

Recommendations made by the committee to the Government of India regarding the changes in bankruptcy laws
Manoj K Singh | 4 min read
Two Years Since the Bankruptcy Code; How Far Has it Been Able to Bring Financial Discipline in Businesses?

The Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC/Code) ensures settlement mechanism for insolvency in a definite time period
Baishali Mukherjee | 4 min read
How will the Revised Bankruptcy Code Benefit SMEs

The introduction of these changes will allow SMEs to fail faster just to subsequently grow faster
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read