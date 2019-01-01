Inspiration

There are no Videos in your queue.
Here are six compelling speeches that offer key takeaways for business and life.
The filmmaker and this year's Ken Burns American Heritage Prize recipient, Dr. N. Scott Momaday, discuss applying genius and passion to goals that matter.
'Your conception of failure might not be too far removed from the average person's idea of success.'
Shape your own path as an entrepreneur with this training.
The gift from his mother helps beverage entrepreneur Anshuman Vohra fight for success.
Being unable to distinguish among the different sounds of letters of the alphabet can be scary. But support and an iPhone make a big difference.
'Ball don't lie.' This former Cleveland Cavalier is going to tell you how a well-known basketball term applies to your life.
With a new gig as one of NBC's late-night talk show hosts, the comedian and content creator is ready to tackle traditional media.
Great quotes can be inspirational and motivational. They can guide your life, love and career. Here are 50 of the best.
Facing the unknown in war taught this veteran entrepreneur about the power of accepting your own vulnerabilities.
After making dance videos for prominent pop stars, Montana Tucker made it her mission to help those in need.
Her mother's cookie recipe reminds Deborah VanTrece that she is strong and capable. (And yes, the cookie is on the menu at her restaurant.)
From baseball to football and swimming, these sports legends know a thing or two about drive, competition and going all the way.
Re-energize your day or week with these inspiring quotes from some of the world's greatest thinkers.
Listen in to personal stories from business leaders who overcame struggles to find success.
