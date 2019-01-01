My Queue

The Top TED Talks of 2019 So Far -- and What You Can Learn From Them
The Top TED Talks of 2019 So Far -- and What You Can Learn From Them

Here are six compelling speeches that offer key takeaways for business and life.
Hayden Field | 11 min read
Ken Burns on the Process That Geniuses Like Steve Jobs Use to Achieve Success

Ken Burns on the Process That Geniuses Like Steve Jobs Use to Achieve Success

The filmmaker and this year's Ken Burns American Heritage Prize recipient, Dr. N. Scott Momaday, discuss applying genius and passion to goals that matter.
Dan Bova | 4 min read
9 Quotes on Success and Failure from J.K. Rowling

9 Quotes on Success and Failure from J.K. Rowling

'Your conception of failure might not be too far removed from the average person's idea of success.'
Hayden Field and Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
Small Business Week Is Here, So Turn Your Idea Into Reality With This Starter Kit

Small Business Week Is Here, So Turn Your Idea Into Reality With This Starter Kit

Don't wait, start today.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
This Guide Can Help You Shed Your 9-to-5 and Become Your Own Boss

This Guide Can Help You Shed Your 9-to-5 and Become Your Own Boss

Shape your own path as an entrepreneur with this training.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read

A Desktop Statue of a Hindu Deity Gives This Founder Daily Inspiration
A Desktop Statue of a Hindu Deity Gives This Founder Daily Inspiration

The gift from his mother helps beverage entrepreneur Anshuman Vohra fight for success.
Anshuman Vohra | 3 min read
I Have Dyslexia. And I Became a Successful Entrepreneur. How You Can, Too.
I Have Dyslexia. And I Became a Successful Entrepreneur. How You Can, Too.

Being unable to distinguish among the different sounds of letters of the alphabet can be scary. But support and an iPhone make a big difference.
Stephen Key | 6 min read
An Ex-NBA Player Offers 3 Tips for Entrepreneurs Preparing for Their Second Act
An Ex-NBA Player Offers 3 Tips for Entrepreneurs Preparing for Their Second Act

'Ball don't lie.' This former Cleveland Cavalier is going to tell you how a well-known basketball term applies to your life.
Dahntay Jones | 5 min read
Lilly Singh Conquered YouTube -- Now She's Taking On Hollywood

Lilly Singh Conquered YouTube -- Now She's Taking On Hollywood

With a new gig as one of NBC's late-night talk show hosts, the comedian and content creator is ready to tackle traditional media.
Stephanie Schomer | 9 min read
50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You
50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You

Great quotes can be inspirational and motivational. They can guide your life, love and career. Here are 50 of the best.
Travis Bradberry | 6 min read
Strategies for Overcoming Fear and Making It Your Superpower
Strategies for Overcoming Fear and Making It Your Superpower

Facing the unknown in war taught this veteran entrepreneur about the power of accepting your own vulnerabilities.
Steven Kuhn | 5 min read
How Creating Purpose-Filled Art Propelled This Choreographer to the Next Level
How Creating Purpose-Filled Art Propelled This Choreographer to the Next Level

After making dance videos for prominent pop stars, Montana Tucker made it her mission to help those in need.
Gerard Adams | 2 min read
An Old, Handwritten Recipe Keeps This Chef Inspired and Focused

An Old, Handwritten Recipe Keeps This Chef Inspired and Focused

Her mother's cookie recipe reminds Deborah VanTrece that she is strong and capable. (And yes, the cookie is on the menu at her restaurant.)
Deborah VanTrece | 3 min read
15 Motivational Quotes From Legends in Sports
15 Motivational Quotes From Legends in Sports

From baseball to football and swimming, these sports legends know a thing or two about drive, competition and going all the way.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
Inspiring Quotes to Help You Get Through Your Work Day
Inspiring Quotes to Help You Get Through Your Work Day

Re-energize your day or week with these inspiring quotes from some of the world's greatest thinkers.
Bernard Marr | 5 min read
