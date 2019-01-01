My Queue

Inspirational Quotes

21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History
Ready For Anything

21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History

The words of these 21 individuals will inspire you to do more.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
10 Star Wars Quotes That All Entrepreneurs Should Take to Heart

10 Star Wars Quotes That All Entrepreneurs Should Take to Heart

There is no try, but there is always the pivot.
Deep Patel | 6 min read
9 Quotes on Success and Failure from J.K. Rowling

9 Quotes on Success and Failure from J.K. Rowling

'Your conception of failure might not be too far removed from the average person's idea of success.'
Hayden Field and Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You

50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You

Great quotes can be inspirational and motivational. They can guide your life, love and career. Here are 50 of the best.
Travis Bradberry | 6 min read
30 of the Most Inspirational Leadership Quotes

30 of the Most Inspirational Leadership Quotes

No one can deny the power of a good quote.
Travis Bradberry | 5 min read

More From This Topic

40 Inspirational Entrepreneurial Quotes
Ready For Anything

40 Inspirational Entrepreneurial Quotes

Whatever you've succeeded at or failed trying, somebody you respect said has something worth listening to on the topic.
John Rampton | 8 min read
15 Motivational Quotes From Legends in Sports
Project Grow

15 Motivational Quotes From Legends in Sports

From baseball to football and swimming, these sports legends know a thing or two about drive, competition and going all the way.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
Inspiring Quotes to Help You Get Through Your Work Day
Project Grow

Inspiring Quotes to Help You Get Through Your Work Day

Re-energize your day or week with these inspiring quotes from some of the world's greatest thinkers.
Bernard Marr | 5 min read
10 Inspirational Quotes to Keep You Going Through Hard Times
Ready For Anything

10 Inspirational Quotes to Keep You Going Through Hard Times

Post them on your wall for when you need a pick-me-up.
Jason Feifer | 2 min read
50 Motivational Quotes From Inspiring Women Leaders
Ready For Anything

50 Motivational Quotes From Inspiring Women Leaders

These trailblazers and disruptors are an inspiration to us all.
Kristy Rampton | 11 min read
20 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders
Ready For Anything

20 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders

From Steve Jobs to Thomas Jefferson, these quotes will inspire you to become a better leader.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
12 Honest and Hopeful Quotes From Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush
Ready For Anything

12 Honest and Hopeful Quotes From Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush

The 41st president of the United States on freedom, service, purpose and more.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
Stan Lee's Most Heroic Super Quotes
Inspirational Quotes

Stan Lee's Most Heroic Super Quotes

Spider-Man, Wolverine and Doctor Strange's proud papa mouthed many motivational mantras over the years. He will be missed. Excelsior!
Bill Schulz | 3 min read
9 Quotes to Inspire You to Dream Big From Millionaire Fashion Entrepreneur Tory Burch
Project Grow

9 Quotes to Inspire You to Dream Big From Millionaire Fashion Entrepreneur Tory Burch

Burch's story can teach you the importance of hard work, growth and knowing the right moment to make your entrepreneurial leap.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
10 Inspiring Quotes From Billionaire, Philanthropist and Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen
Ready For Anything

10 Inspiring Quotes From Billionaire, Philanthropist and Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen

The late Paul Allen had some words of wisdom to share.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
Everyone can use some inspiration sometimes -- especially hard-working entrepreneurs. Inspirational quotes are words that motivate, elevate, spur and, yes, inspire ideas and actions great and small. Words that rouse and encourage can come from anyone, but often they’re born from dynamic public figures and risk takers.