Inspirational Talks

Novak Djokovic: Becoming #1 in the World and Overcoming the Odds
Overcoming Obstacles

Novak Djokovic: Becoming #1 in the World and Overcoming the Odds

"If you find your purpose, you're going to give purpose to others."
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
5 Ted Talks Which Every Entrepreneur Must Watch

5 Ted Talks Which Every Entrepreneur Must Watch

Learning derived from these talks has contributed to many success stories in recent past.
Samiksha Jain | 2 min read
Here's What Makes A TED Talk Powerful

Here's What Makes A TED Talk Powerful

Chris Anderson's Official TED Guide To Public Speaking
Ritu Kochar | 7 min read
5 Learnings For Entrepreneurs From SRK's Recent Graduation Speech

5 Learnings For Entrepreneurs From SRK's Recent Graduation Speech

This is how SRK taught a lesson to all from the gift received from his father.
Ritu Kochar | 5 min read