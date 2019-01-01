My Queue

Inspire Me Series

How to Not Let 'the Practical' Drown out Your Dream

Universal Standard co-founder Alexandra Waldman shares how she built a brand marketing more and more style to America's plus-size women.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
How to Keep Going When All the Signs Say 'Quit'

Luba founder/designer Hannah Payne shares how she launched her fashion line for a second time after life required her to put it on hold.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
A Childhood Memory Helped This Founder Find Her Passion

Marissa Louie, CEO of stuffed animal company Animoodles, found her path thanks to a cherished toy that belonged to her late sister.
Marissa Louie | 3 min read
The Creator of This Michelle Obama-Approved Jewelry Business Shares Her Secret to Staying Motivated

Jordan Alexander founder Theresa Bruno talks about her tough moments and the inspiration she draws from a famous ballerina.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
The 'Millennial Betty Crocker' Founder of a Baking Empire Shares Her Recipe for Staying Resilient

Miss Jones Baking Co. founder Sarah Jones spent years trying to convince a manufacturer to help her create a flagship product. Now it's sold nationwide.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Day in the Life

A Day in the Life of Contemporary Artist Elizabeth Sutton

Watch this one-day video diary to see how a New York artist, entrepreneur and mother handles work-life balance.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
Ready For Anything

Why Equity Matters

Equity is fair treatment; equality is equal treatment. You need equitable measures first to close that gap and get everyone to a level playing field.
Ellevate | 3 min read
Ready For Anything

'Shark Tank's' Barbara Corcoran Says She Built Her Business 'Almost Like a Man'

'You have to go out and grab what you can.'
GOBankingRates | 5 min read
Success Strategies

Margaret Atwood Shares Her Advice on How to Achieve Success as a Cleantech Entrepreneur

The author shares some of her thoughts on what women can do to achieve a cleaner planet.
MaRS Discovery District | 2 min read
Ready For Anything

How This Entrepreneur Bounced Back After Losing a Partnership, Laying Off Her Team and Dealing with $100 Million at Stake

Kate Stillwell, founder and CEO of Jumpstart, a natural disaster insurance startup, built her company back up after a devastating blow.
Kate Stillwell | 8 min read
Ready For Anything

Michelle Obama on Sheryl Sandberg's 'Lean In' Strategy: 'That S--t Doesn't Work All the Time'

Obama said the 'lean in' approach for women in the workplace isn't always enough for women.
Sinéad Baker | 2 min read
Ready For Anything

How to Stay True to Your Mission as You Grow Your Empire

SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan says that its customers, not numbers on a screen, that will most help you stay the course.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
TED Talks

5 TED Talks by Powerful Women Leaders That Inspire and Motivate

These five talks offer sage advice for facing every kind of business challenge.
Amy Vetter | 5 min read
Inspire Me

From $6 Million to $27 Million: The Woman Behind VC Firm Female Founders Fund Talks How to Pitch and Grow Your Business

Founding partner Anu Duggal shared her story on Entrepreneur's 'How Success Happens' podcast.
Hayden Field | 8 min read
My Worst Moment

How This Entrepreneur Recovered From Bankruptcy to Increase Her Profits More Than Tenfold

During the Great Recession, Tracy Matthews was in debt $335,000. Here's what she did to dig herself out.
Tracy Matthews | 7 min read