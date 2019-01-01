My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Inspire Me Series

These Sisters Left Dream Jobs to Pursue Their Love of Dumplings. Now They're Cooking up a Delicious NYC Restaurant Empire.

These Sisters Left Dream Jobs to Pursue Their Love of Dumplings. Now They're Cooking up a Delicious NYC Restaurant Empire.

Hannah and Marian Cheng of Mimi Cheng's NYC restaurants share the ups and downs of their first five years in business.
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read
How to Not Let 'the Practical' Drown out Your Dream

How to Not Let 'the Practical' Drown out Your Dream

Universal Standard co-founder Alexandra Waldman shares how she built a brand marketing more and more style to America's plus-size women.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
How to Keep Going When All the Signs Say 'Quit'

How to Keep Going When All the Signs Say 'Quit'

Luba founder/designer Hannah Payne shares how she launched her fashion line for a second time after life required her to put it on hold.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
The 'Millennial Betty Crocker' Founder of a Baking Empire Shares Her Recipe for Staying Resilient

The 'Millennial Betty Crocker' Founder of a Baking Empire Shares Her Recipe for Staying Resilient

Miss Jones Baking Co. founder Sarah Jones spent years trying to convince a manufacturer to help her create a flagship product. Now it's sold nationwide.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
How to Stay True to Your Mission as You Grow Your Empire

How to Stay True to Your Mission as You Grow Your Empire

SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan says that its customers, not numbers on a screen, that will most help you stay the course.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read

More From This Topic

The Co-Founder of This Celebrity-Favorite Subscription Box Shares Why Failure Is So Important for Success

The Co-Founder of This Celebrity-Favorite Subscription Box Shares Why Failure Is So Important for Success

FabFitFun's Katie Kitchens reveals what keeps her going during tough moments.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
This Founder Explains Why Self-Care Must Be a Priority When You Have Big Goals

This Founder Explains Why Self-Care Must Be a Priority When You Have Big Goals

Shape House founder Sophie Chiche says you can't forget to put yourself first.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
These First-Time Founders Share What Gave Them The Inspiration to Take the Plunge

These First-Time Founders Share What Gave Them The Inspiration to Take the Plunge

Agency owners Yadira Harrison and Shannon Jones say their mantra is 'what's the best that can happen?'
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
This Serial Entrepreneur Shares the Surprising Confidence Strategy That Helped Her Build a Billion-Dollar Business

This Serial Entrepreneur Shares the Surprising Confidence Strategy That Helped Her Build a Billion-Dollar Business

Kabbage's Kathryn Petralia explains why knowledge is power.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
This Young Entrepreneur Started a Company to Harness the Power of Networking and Help Her Community Hustle

This Young Entrepreneur Started a Company to Harness the Power of Networking and Help Her Community Hustle

Emily Miethner founded her company FindSpark to help other creatives get a foothold in the careers they desire.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
Multimillion Beauty Brand Carol's Daughter Founder Shares How Her Family Has Made Her a Better Person

Multimillion Beauty Brand Carol's Daughter Founder Shares How Her Family Has Made Her a Better Person

The people Lisa Price surrounds herself with -- along with knitting, old Hitchcock film and Soul Cycle -- help her through stressful moments.
Nina Zipkin | 11 min read
The Founder of #HappyPeriod Shares How to 'Get Off Your Butt and Make Your Passion Part of Your Everyday Life'

The Founder of #HappyPeriod Shares How to 'Get Off Your Butt and Make Your Passion Part of Your Everyday Life'

'You get excited even at your losses. Because it wasn't a failure, it was a lesson,' says Chelsea VonChaz.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
'It's Never Too Late' to Become a Bolder, Braver Version of Yourself, Says This C-Suite Executive -- Here Is Her Strategy.
Ready For Anything

'It's Never Too Late' to Become a Bolder, Braver Version of Yourself, Says This C-Suite Executive -- Here Is Her Strategy.

Shoprunner COO Stacey Bernhard reveals how she found the strength to walk away from solid jobs.
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read
This Boutique Fitness Co-Founder Uses These Four Simple Words to Find Inner Calm Amid the Storm

This Boutique Fitness Co-Founder Uses These Four Simple Words to Find Inner Calm Amid the Storm

Sarah Levey, co-founder of hot-yoga-meets-hip-hop fitness business Y7, reveals the surprising mantra that helps her through rough times.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Bluemercury Founder Marla Beck on Why You Should Do the Things That Terrify You

Bluemercury Founder Marla Beck on Why You Should Do the Things That Terrify You

The cosmetics brand CEO says 'discomfort means you're going to learn something new.'
Nina Zipkin | 10 min read