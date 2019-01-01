There are no Videos in your queue.
Inspire Me Series
Hannah and Marian Cheng of Mimi Cheng's NYC restaurants share the ups and downs of their first five years in business.
Universal Standard co-founder Alexandra Waldman shares how she built a brand marketing more and more style to America's plus-size women.
Luba founder/designer Hannah Payne shares how she launched her fashion line for a second time after life required her to put it on hold.
Miss Jones Baking Co. founder Sarah Jones spent years trying to convince a manufacturer to help her create a flagship product. Now it's sold nationwide.
SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan says that its customers, not numbers on a screen, that will most help you stay the course.
More From This Topic
FabFitFun's Katie Kitchens reveals what keeps her going during tough moments.
Shape House founder Sophie Chiche says you can't forget to put yourself first.
Agency owners Yadira Harrison and Shannon Jones say their mantra is 'what's the best that can happen?'
Kabbage's Kathryn Petralia explains why knowledge is power.
Emily Miethner founded her company FindSpark to help other creatives get a foothold in the careers they desire.
The people Lisa Price surrounds herself with -- along with knitting, old Hitchcock film and Soul Cycle -- help her through stressful moments.
'You get excited even at your losses. Because it wasn't a failure, it was a lesson,' says Chelsea VonChaz.
Ready For Anything
Shoprunner COO Stacey Bernhard reveals how she found the strength to walk away from solid jobs.
Sarah Levey, co-founder of hot-yoga-meets-hip-hop fitness business Y7, reveals the surprising mantra that helps her through rough times.
The cosmetics brand CEO says 'discomfort means you're going to learn something new.'
