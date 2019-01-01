My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Inspiring Your Team

From Cupcakes to a Musical Instrument Room, Step Inside the Dropbox Office
Office Space

From Cupcakes to a Musical Instrument Room, Step Inside the Dropbox Office

At its San Francisco-based headquarters, the Dropbox culture is all about collaboration and a playful work culture.
Kristin Hunt | 4 min read
Through Thick and Thin: How to Find a Co-Founder Who Will Last

Through Thick and Thin: How to Find a Co-Founder Who Will Last

You need to create criteria, be patient, thorough and know your weaknesses.
Adam Bornstein | 4 min read
4 Lessons Every Executive Can Learn from Hourly Workers

4 Lessons Every Executive Can Learn from Hourly Workers

This tech exec returned to hourly shift work, as a waitress and bartender. En route, she rediscovered the right way to pour a beer.
Jocelyn Mangan | 7 min read
A Data-driven Case for Understanding the Impact of Employee Engagement on Retention

A Data-driven Case for Understanding the Impact of Employee Engagement on Retention

How can you keep your own employees from jumping ship to your competitor? The answer may be as simple as engaging them.
Sujan Patel | 5 min read
I Took an Improv Training Course -- and It Changed How I Brainstorm

I Took an Improv Training Course -- and It Changed How I Brainstorm

Stop saying 'Yes, but.' Start getting to 'Yes, and.'
Stephen J. Bronner | 7 min read

More From This Topic

5 Ways Insightful Leaders Keep Their Teams Working Calmly During Tumultuous Change
Leadership

5 Ways Insightful Leaders Keep Their Teams Working Calmly During Tumultuous Change

When a company is roiled by big changes, the people working there need to be taken into consideration.
Tor Constantino | 3 min read
White Lies Are Hurting Your Business. How to Stop Them.
intellectual honesty

White Lies Are Hurting Your Business. How to Stop Them.

Your organization and in fact all organizations need to establish a culture of "constructive candor," encouraging honest communication.
Dev Ittycheria | 9 min read