Are you an Instagram influencer? Are you working to become one? These six to-do items are key for success!
Discover how delivering a better mobile experience can lead to better campaign performance.
One survey said 72 percent of teens use Instagram. That's a ready-made audience you need to consider.
Her post-'Bachelor' mission is building brands that make women feel empowered.
The least you could do is follow them back.
Influencer marketing helps brands bridge the gap between the suspicious and the familiar -- but only if you do it right.
It's still in beta testing, but this new feature could be a nice boon for your ecommerce business.
The influencer marketing industry is projected to be worth $5 to $10 billion by 2020, but research shows up to 24 percent of influencers have falsely manipulated their engagement numbers.
Instagram marketing can help you scale your brand quickly, and these tools can help you do that.
Zoë Foster Blake, founder of Go-To Skincare, shares how she juggles her myriad of projects.
The actress, author and television host shared her thoughts on social media, impostor syndrome and success in an exclusive interview.
Ensure your content gets seen -- even when social media is going haywire.
The plant-based restaurateur behind By Chloe has been taking the health food world by storm for a decade and opened up a new pop-up with celebrity chef Tom Colicchio this week. Within days, she'd entered into a new lawsuit against the owner of By Chloe.
The former PR agency founder gives her best advice to take your social media passion and create products that resonate.
Instagram is a photo-sharing social-media network. Using the Instagram app on their phone, people can edit photos with custom filters and share images -- or videos -- with other Instagram users.
Instagram was acquired by Facebook in 2012 for $1 billion.
