Instagram

Social Media

6 Immediate To-Do Items for Instagram Influencers

Are you an Instagram influencer? Are you working to become one? These six to-do items are key for success!
Eric 'ERock' Christopher | 6 min read
Use This Simple Technique for a 25 Percent Conversion Rate Boost for Your Facebook and Instagram Campaigns

Discover how delivering a better mobile experience can lead to better campaign performance.
Terry Rice | 3 min read
5 Hyper-Efficient Ways Brands Can Engage Daily on Instagram In 5 Minutes (or Less)

One survey said 72 percent of teens use Instagram. That's a ready-made audience you need to consider.
Aimee Tariq | 5 min read
How 'Bachelorette' Star Kaitlyn Bristowe Leveraged Reality TV Fame Into Multiple Successful Businesses

Her post-'Bachelor' mission is building brands that make women feel empowered.
Nina Zipkin | 13 min read
The CIA Is Now on Instagram in an Effort to Increase Transparency

The least you could do is follow them back.
Amrita Khalid | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Influencer Marketing

How to Get More From Your Influencer Marketing Investment

Influencer marketing helps brands bridge the gap between the suspicious and the familiar -- but only if you do it right.
Barrett Wissman | 5 min read
Instagram

What You Need to Know About Instagram's New Ecommerce Feature, 'Checkout'

It's still in beta testing, but this new feature could be a nice boon for your ecommerce business.
Syed Balkhi | 5 min read
Instagram Icon

'Influencer Fraud' Costs Companies Millions of Dollars. An AI-Powered Tool Can Now Show Who Paid to Boost Their Engagement.

The influencer marketing industry is projected to be worth $5 to $10 billion by 2020, but research shows up to 24 percent of influencers have falsely manipulated their engagement numbers.
Hayden Field | 8 min read
Instagram Marketing

10 Instagram Marketing Tools to Help Grow Your Brand on Instagram in 2019

Instagram marketing can help you scale your brand quickly, and these tools can help you do that.
Jonathan Long | 7 min read
Instagram Icon

How This Writer-Turned-Entrepreneur Leveraged Her Experience to Create a Beauty Line That's Sold at Sephora

Zoë Foster Blake, founder of Go-To Skincare, shares how she juggles her myriad of projects.
Nina Zipkin | 10 min read
Instagram Icon

Busy Philipps Shares the Mindset That Pushed Her to Success

The actress, author and television host shared her thoughts on social media, impostor syndrome and success in an exclusive interview.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
Email Marketing

Last Week's Facebook Outage Proves Why Email Marketing Is Still So Valuable

Ensure your content gets seen -- even when social media is going haywire.
Nick Wolny | 6 min read
Social Media Marketing

Facebook and Instagram Going Dark Should Be a Wake Up Call for Entrepreneurs

Social media is a tool you use. Your website and your email list are assets you own.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
Vegan Celebrity Chef Chloe Coscarelli Says Entrepreneurs Should Push for Change Even When No One Believes in Them

The plant-based restaurateur behind By Chloe has been taking the health food world by storm for a decade and opened up a new pop-up with celebrity chef Tom Colicchio this week. Within days, she'd entered into a new lawsuit against the owner of By Chloe.
Hayden Field | 11 min read
Instagram Icon

Katie Sturino Has Built a Business Promoting Positive Self-Image and Fashion for Plus-Size Women Like Her

The former PR agency founder gives her best advice to take your social media passion and create products that resonate.
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
Instagram

Instagram is a photo-sharing social-media network. Using the Instagram app on their phone, people can edit photos with custom filters and share images -- or videos -- with other Instagram users. 

Instagram was acquired by Facebook in 2012 for $1 billion.