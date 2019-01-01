My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Instagram Icon

How 'Bachelorette' Star Kaitlyn Bristowe Leveraged Reality TV Fame Into Multiple Successful Businesses
Instagram Icon

How 'Bachelorette' Star Kaitlyn Bristowe Leveraged Reality TV Fame Into Multiple Successful Businesses

Her post-'Bachelor' mission is building brands that make women feel empowered.
Nina Zipkin | 13 min read
'Influencer Fraud' Costs Companies Millions of Dollars. An AI-Powered Tool Can Now Show Who Paid to Boost Their Engagement.

'Influencer Fraud' Costs Companies Millions of Dollars. An AI-Powered Tool Can Now Show Who Paid to Boost Their Engagement.

The influencer marketing industry is projected to be worth $5 to $10 billion by 2020, but research shows up to 24 percent of influencers have falsely manipulated their engagement numbers.
Hayden Field | 8 min read
How This Writer-Turned-Entrepreneur Leveraged Her Experience to Create a Beauty Line That's Sold at Sephora

How This Writer-Turned-Entrepreneur Leveraged Her Experience to Create a Beauty Line That's Sold at Sephora

Zoë Foster Blake, founder of Go-To Skincare, shares how she juggles her myriad of projects.
Nina Zipkin | 10 min read
Busy Philipps Shares the Mindset That Pushed Her to Success

Busy Philipps Shares the Mindset That Pushed Her to Success

The actress, author and television host shared her thoughts on social media, impostor syndrome and success in an exclusive interview.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
Vegan Celebrity Chef Chloe Coscarelli Says Entrepreneurs Should Push for Change Even When No One Believes in Them

Vegan Celebrity Chef Chloe Coscarelli Says Entrepreneurs Should Push for Change Even When No One Believes in Them

The plant-based restaurateur behind By Chloe has been taking the health food world by storm for a decade and opened up a new pop-up with celebrity chef Tom Colicchio this week. Within days, she'd entered into a new lawsuit against the owner of By Chloe.
Hayden Field | 11 min read

More From This Topic

Katie Sturino Has Built a Business Promoting Positive Self-Image and Fashion for Plus-Size Women Like Her
Instagram Icon

Katie Sturino Has Built a Business Promoting Positive Self-Image and Fashion for Plus-Size Women Like Her

The former PR agency founder gives her best advice to take your social media passion and create products that resonate.
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
Ayesha Curry Shares How She Took Her Love of Cooking and Food and Built a 'Homemade' Empire
Instagram Icon

Ayesha Curry Shares How She Took Her Love of Cooking and Food and Built a 'Homemade' Empire

The lifestyle brand founder, author and host gave us her advice about social media and creating tangible brand experiences.
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read
This Family Has 4 Million Instagram Followers -- and the Kids' College Educations Are Already Paid For
Instagram Icon

This Family Has 4 Million Instagram Followers -- and the Kids' College Educations Are Already Paid For

Here's how influencer mom Katie Stauffer got her start spotlighting her five kids on social media.
Hayden Field | 8 min read
This Hairstylist to the Stars Used Instagram to Build a Business That Makes Her Hollywood Looks Accessible to All
Instagram Icon

This Hairstylist to the Stars Used Instagram to Build a Business That Makes Her Hollywood Looks Accessible to All

After 22 years of experience, social media has helped Kristin Ess launch her own brand.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
Chriselle Lim Started Out as a Wardrobe Stylist. Now She Has More Than 3 Million Social Media Followers.
Instagram Icon

Chriselle Lim Started Out as a Wardrobe Stylist. Now She Has More Than 3 Million Social Media Followers.

The lifestyle influencer shares how she's grown her brand over the past nine years.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
Style Influencer Brittany Xavier Built a Community of More than 1 Million Followers by Tapping Into Her Passion
Instagram Icon

Style Influencer Brittany Xavier Built a Community of More than 1 Million Followers by Tapping Into Her Passion

The creator of the popular blog Thrifts and Threads turned her love of fashion into a new career.
Nina Zipkin | 10 min read
This Instagram Photographer Snaps Gorgeous Photos of Cozy Cabins and Fall Foliage. He Also Charges $5,000 Per Post.
Instagram Icon

This Instagram Photographer Snaps Gorgeous Photos of Cozy Cabins and Fall Foliage. He Also Charges $5,000 Per Post.

Kyle Finn Dempsey's feed is a love letter to the northeast, brimming with homey log cabins, aerial shots of changing leaves and classic vehicles driving along snow-lined roads.
Hayden Field | 8 min read
Food Network's Molly Yeh Shares How She Built Her Blog Into a Growing Farm-to-Table Empire
Instagram Icon

Food Network's Molly Yeh Shares How She Built Her Blog Into a Growing Farm-to-Table Empire

The food blogger, bestselling author and TV host talks about how she balances all her different projects.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
This Illustrator Is Projected to Make $700,000 This Year, and She Says She Couldn't Have Done It Without Instagram
Instagram Icon

This Illustrator Is Projected to Make $700,000 This Year, and She Says She Couldn't Have Done It Without Instagram

'Because of Instagram, they said yes!' Here's the story of Jamel Saliba, better known as Melsy's Illustrations to her 108,000 Instagram followers.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
The Creator of WeRateDogs Makes Five Figures a Month By Posting Cute Canines Online. Here's How.
Instagram Icon

The Creator of WeRateDogs Makes Five Figures a Month By Posting Cute Canines Online. Here's How.

Matt Nelson rates dogs of all shapes and sizes across social media -- and he's built up a following of more than 7 million.
Hayden Field | 9 min read