instagram stories

How to Use the New Shopping Feature in Instagram Stories to Radically Boost Your Sales
instagram stories

How to Use the New Shopping Feature in Instagram Stories to Radically Boost Your Sales

Users will no longer have to leave the app to make purchases.
Jeremy McGilvrey | 6 min read
The Video War Heats Up As Instagram Launches IGTV App

The Video War Heats Up As Instagram Launches IGTV App

You can use IGTV app for watching long-form, vertical video from your favorite Instagram creators
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Instagram Now Lets You Share Posts in Stories

Instagram Now Lets You Share Posts in Stories

You no longer have to take a screenshot or share a link.
2 min read
3 Easy and Effective Instagram Growth Tips

3 Easy and Effective Instagram Growth Tips

How to grow your social media following on this visual medium in an organic way.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
Feel the Customer Love With These 9 Instagram Stories Tips Straight From the Source

Feel the Customer Love With These 9 Instagram Stories Tips Straight From the Source

Instagram's Small Business Lead Morgan Cornelius shares how your business can utilize Stories.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Instagram Continues Its Mind-Blowing Rise
Instagram

Instagram Continues Its Mind-Blowing Rise

Instagram has combined Facebook's photo album of our lives with Snapchat's playfulness.
Lesya Liu | 4 min read
Instagram Rolls Out Stories Ads to All Businesses
Instagram Marketing

Instagram Rolls Out Stories Ads to All Businesses

Ten seconds of undivided, full-screen attention on your product is a remarkable marketing opportunity.
Lesya Liu | 4 min read
Is Innovation Overrated? Facebook's Stories Feature Is Identical to Instagram's.
Facebook

Is Innovation Overrated? Facebook's Stories Feature Is Identical to Instagram's.

Social media has changed much in the world but imitation remains the sincerest form of flattery.
Lesya Liu | 4 min read
Instagram Stories Is Likely to Become a Powerful Marketing Tool
Instagram Marketing

Instagram Stories Is Likely to Become a Powerful Marketing Tool

Stories is potent and affordable medium for providing an immersive advertising experience.
Lesya Liu | 3 min read
Instagram Observes Snapchat, Does It Better
Instagram Marketing

Instagram Observes Snapchat, Does It Better

Instagram Live borrows concepts from Facebook and Snapchat, making smart adjustments to further engage its growing user base.
Lesya Liu | 4 min read
6 Ways to Convert Your Instagram Audience into Customers
Instagram Marketing

6 Ways to Convert Your Instagram Audience into Customers

Nearly 71 percent of U.S. companies are projected to be active on the platform within the next year. Is your business one of them?
Pratik Dholakiya | 7 min read
9 Ways to Polish Your Instagram Account and Take Marketing to a Whole New Level
Instagram

9 Ways to Polish Your Instagram Account and Take Marketing to a Whole New Level

Instagram provides an amazing opportunity to storytell in a fun, engaging way.
Lesya Liu | 6 min read
25 Fantastic Examples of Brands Using Instagram
Instagram

25 Fantastic Examples of Brands Using Instagram

From GE to Taco Bell, these 25 brands have Instagram strategies worth replicating.
Sujan Patel | 6 min read
How to Use Instagram for Instagram For Marketing
Instagram

How to Use Instagram for Instagram For Marketing

Stop paying for followers - here's the easy organic way out
Rustam Singh | 5 min read
Why Instagram Stories could actually beat Snapchat; and why they won't
Instagram

Why Instagram Stories could actually beat Snapchat; and why they won't

What's the deal with everyone copying everyone else?
Jonathan Chanti | 5 min read