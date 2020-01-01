InstaMart

Swiggy Launches InstaMart; Promises To Deliver Groceries Within 45 Minutes
At present, InstaMart is launched in Gurugram and will compete against Bigbasket, Flipkart Quick, Amazon Fresh, JioMart and Dunzo
Debarghya Sil | 2 min read