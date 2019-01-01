My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

instant gratification

5 Insights Into Human Behavior That Will Boost Your Sales and Marketing
Sales Strategies

5 Insights Into Human Behavior That Will Boost Your Sales and Marketing

You need to deal with people as they are.
Ted Chong | 7 min read
Can Social Media Persuade You to Spend More Money?

Can Social Media Persuade You to Spend More Money?

Research says, Yes! Moreover, which platform users prefer indicates how much they will spend.
Jeremy Diamond | 6 min read
4 Ways Instant Gratification Has Changed Content Marketing

4 Ways Instant Gratification Has Changed Content Marketing

I want what I want, and I want it now. Even if I will be disappointed with it later.
Syed Balkhi | 5 min read
Researchers Find That Social Media Can Make You Happier or Miserable

Researchers Find That Social Media Can Make You Happier or Miserable

People who enjoy a sincere connection with others online are happier than those fixated on image and marketing.
Lesya Liu | 4 min read
Is Sex Killing Your Success?

Is Sex Killing Your Success?

Now that we have your attention, consider the principle of delayed gratification and demanding more of yourself.
Meiko Patton | 13 min read