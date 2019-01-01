My Queue

Instant Messaging

Say Farewell to AOL Instant Messenger
AOL

AIM, which launched as a standalone service in 1997, introduced many of us to the joys of internet chat for the first time.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
Skip the Emojis: Your Small Business' Text-Messaging Campaign Should Be All About the Deals

Offer your best promotions and get to the point, already -- or customers will unsubscribe just as quickly as they opted in to receive your instant messages.
Kristen Vanstrom | 3 min read
Report: Google Is Building a 'Smart' Mobile-Messaging App to Rival Facebook Messenger

The service will reportedly enable people to text each other and use chatbots to search, yes, you guessed it, Google.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Facebook Is Making it Easier for Businesses to Chat Privately With Customers

Today, the social media giant is rolling out new features making it more attractive for business owners to respond privately and quickly to customer inquiries.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Learn French or Spanish While You GChat

A new application for Google Chrome allows you to learn a new language in the in-between moments when you are instant messaging.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read

More From This Topic

This New Startup Wants to Be Your WhatsApp for Professional Networking
Instant Messaging

Email is taking a back seat to real-time messaging. Caliber says its going to make business communications move faster.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Taking Another Shot at Snapchat, Facebook Gives Its Slingshot Messaging App a Makeover
Facebook

Facebook isn't ready to vanish from the evaporating messaging game, but will users take the bait?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
From ICQ to AIM to WhatsApp: The Rise and Fall of Instant Messenger Apps (Infographic)
Apps

IM apps have 4ever altered how we communicate. Countless messaging tools have come and gone in the 18 years since they first debuted. Which ones will stand the test of time?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 1 min read
Match the Right Communication Type to the Occasion
Communications Strategies

Select the correct method by weighing the task at hand, the recipient, a message's urgency and the potential risk of a misunderstanding.
Karen Lachtanski | 5 min read
New Messaging App 'Tap' Aims to Be Even Simpler Than 'Yo'
Apps

A decorated tech inventor enters the context-based messaging service market, claiming his app is four times faster than the viral messaging app Yo.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Need to Privately Instant Message Your Entire Team at a Conference? Try This Slick App
National Small Business Week

Serial entrepreneur Scott Gerber says you need this free, ultra-convenient mobile messaging app to seamlessly keep in touch with large groups at events.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
WhatsApp's Epic Fail Was a Rival App's Exponential Gain
WhatsApp

Outage of Facebook's pretty penny acquisition sent a swarm of 4.95 million users to messaging app Telegram.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
This App Lets Users Anonymously Spill Their Secrets -- And Do They Ever
Technology

Pssst. Come a little closer. Let's dish about Secret, Silicon Valley's hottest and most liberating gossip mill.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read