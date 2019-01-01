There are no Videos in your queue.
Instant Messaging
AOL
AIM, which launched as a standalone service in 1997, introduced many of us to the joys of internet chat for the first time.
Offer your best promotions and get to the point, already -- or customers will unsubscribe just as quickly as they opted in to receive your instant messages.
The service will reportedly enable people to text each other and use chatbots to search, yes, you guessed it, Google.
Today, the social media giant is rolling out new features making it more attractive for business owners to respond privately and quickly to customer inquiries.
A new application for Google Chrome allows you to learn a new language in the in-between moments when you are instant messaging.
More From This Topic
Instant Messaging
Email is taking a back seat to real-time messaging. Caliber says its going to make business communications move faster.
Facebook
Facebook isn't ready to vanish from the evaporating messaging game, but will users take the bait?
Apps
IM apps have 4ever altered how we communicate. Countless messaging tools have come and gone in the 18 years since they first debuted. Which ones will stand the test of time?
Communications Strategies
Select the correct method by weighing the task at hand, the recipient, a message's urgency and the potential risk of a misunderstanding.
Apps
A decorated tech inventor enters the context-based messaging service market, claiming his app is four times faster than the viral messaging app Yo.
National Small Business Week
Serial entrepreneur Scott Gerber says you need this free, ultra-convenient mobile messaging app to seamlessly keep in touch with large groups at events.
WhatsApp
Outage of Facebook's pretty penny acquisition sent a swarm of 4.95 million users to messaging app Telegram.
Technology
Pssst. Come a little closer. Let's dish about Secret, Silicon Valley's hottest and most liberating gossip mill.
